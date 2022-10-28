ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Match Group Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Match Group said third-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $810 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $795.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 41 cents per share.
Why Airbnb Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Airbnb reported third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.45 per share.
What's Going On With Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy After-Hours?

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said third-quarter revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $125.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $127.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.39 per share, which improved from a net loss of $3.61 per share year-over-year.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
What's Going On With Nvidia Stock After-Hours?

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which reported financial results showing strong data center growth. AMD Q3 Revenue: $5.57 billion misses estimate of $5.62 billion. AMD Q3 EPS: $0.67 misses estimate of $0.68. “Third quarter results...
Why This Avis Budget Analyst Remains Bearish Despite Positive Third Quarter Earnings

Due to a surprisingly low $10 a unit per month depreciation figure, Avis Budget Group Inc CAR beat its consenus adjusted EBITDA estimates by 32%. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported there was a race between falling share count and falling EBITDA, as risks to the downside include used car values falling sharply affecting EBITDA, FCF and the deterioration of pricing and volumes.
What's Going On With Microsoft Shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $228.86 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness as peer large-cap tech stocks fall on concerns over a tight labor market, which could impact future Federal Reserve policy. The stock may also be facing continued pressure following last week's earnings report.
