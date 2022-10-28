Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
Why Match Group Shares Are Soaring After Hours
Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Match Group said third-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $810 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $795.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 41 cents per share.
Why Airbnb Stock Is Sliding After Hours
Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Airbnb reported third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.84 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.45 per share.
Following Musk's Tweet, 169 New DOGE Contracts Created On Ethereum Cost Investors Thousands of Dollars Amid Meme Coin's Rally
Elon Musk's tweets sparks issuance of hundreds of DOGE contracts on Ethereum and Binance blockchains. Dogecoin continues its stellar performance, rising 25% in the last 24 hours and over 150% over the past week. A staggering 169 new Dogecoin DOGE/USD contracts were created on the Ethereum ETH/USD and the Binance...
What's Going On With Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy After-Hours?
MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said third-quarter revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $125.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $127.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.39 per share, which improved from a net loss of $3.61 per share year-over-year.
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Analyst Sees S&P 500 Surging Over 10% Tomorrow If Fed Takes These 2 Actions
The market has started the week on a negative note after a strong October. The near-term direction of the market largely hinges on what the Fed’s monetary policy-setting arm — the Federal Open Market Committee — does on Wednesday. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rally...
Elon Musk Asked To Take Management Crash Courses To Run Twitter? 'Demanding...Tantalizing Carrot'
The new owner of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, mocked the social media company’s management 101 crash course on Sunday. What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter related to an internal management course, which covers “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.” Managers are given 30 days to finish, according to the shared image.
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Argo Blockchain's $27M Raise Falls Through After Undisclosed Investor Backs Out, Shares Plunge 50%
The stock price of crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain ARBK fell steeply on Monday after the company revealed that its planned $27 million fundraise from a strategic shareholder fell through. Following the announcement, Argo's share price plummeted close to 50% on the London Stock Exchange and around 43% on Nasdaq.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
What's Going On With Nvidia Stock After-Hours?
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which reported financial results showing strong data center growth. AMD Q3 Revenue: $5.57 billion misses estimate of $5.62 billion. AMD Q3 EPS: $0.67 misses estimate of $0.68. “Third quarter results...
Elon Musk Slaps Price Tag On Twitter Verification Following SoFi CEO, Stephen King Comments: 'They Should Pay Me'
Being verified on Twitter comes with prestige. Now it also comes with a price tag. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that Twitter Blue will be available to all for $8 per month. "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for...
Why This Avis Budget Analyst Remains Bearish Despite Positive Third Quarter Earnings
Due to a surprisingly low $10 a unit per month depreciation figure, Avis Budget Group Inc CAR beat its consenus adjusted EBITDA estimates by 32%. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported there was a race between falling share count and falling EBITDA, as risks to the downside include used car values falling sharply affecting EBITDA, FCF and the deterioration of pricing and volumes.
What's Going On With Microsoft Shares
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.41% to $228.86 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness as peer large-cap tech stocks fall on concerns over a tight labor market, which could impact future Federal Reserve policy. The stock may also be facing continued pressure following last week's earnings report.
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
How To Trade MicroStrategy Before And After Q3 Earnings: Will Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Focus Pay Off?
For the third quarter, analysts estimate MicroStrategy will report EPS of 27 cents on revenues of $127.58 million. From a technical standpoint, MicroStrategy looks headed higher following the earnings print. MicroStrategy, Inc MSTR stock was trading down Tuesday as the company heads into its third-quarter earnings print after the close.
