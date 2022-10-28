Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
newyorkbeacon.com
Witness Testifies That Michigan Officer Who Shot Patrick Lyoya Execution Style Had the Upper Hand In the Tussle: ‘He Always Had the Lead’
A man who witnessed the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya said the Congolese refugee seemed confused during his interaction with the officer who killed him. Wayne Butler told a Grand Rapids, Michigan, judge that he was getting out of the shower when he saw the police lights near his house in April. The 26-year-old Congo native was shot in the head by now-former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr in Butler’s driveway.
Grand Rapids Police Want to Pay YOU to Help Reduce Crime
Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
WWMTCw
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
Read judge’s full ruling in ex-Grand Rapids police officer’s fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After two days of testimony, Grand Rapids District Judge Nicholas Ayoub on Monday, Oct. 31, ordered former Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge in Patrick Lyoya’s killing. Schurr, 31, shot and killed Lyoya, 26, on April...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Judge announces if Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya is in court as the judge announces if he will stand trial on murder charges. UPDATE: Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder. Christopher Schurr was charged in June...
WWMTCw
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County residents targeted in Facebook messenger video call scam
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pair of Kalamazoo County residents were duped by hackers using artificial video technology in a scheme popping up on Facebook's Messenger app. A Kalamazoo County man, who didn't want to be identified for privacy reasons, received a Facebook Messenger video call from a friend, who looked exactly like her, he said.
Police officer’s murder hearing, ArtPrize ending: Grand Rapids headlines Oct. 23-28
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The police fatal shooting of a Black motorist that thrust Grand Rapids into the national conversation about policing of minority communities and a call for police reforms was front and center again this week. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press provided comprehensive coverage this week of the...
Police: 17-year-old shot, killed on Wyoming road
A 17-year-old was shot and killed while riding a bicycle along Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming Tuesday, police say.
NAACP leader on judge ordering officer to murder trial: ‘A day the community has been asking for’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge’s ruling to order a trial for the Grand Rapids police officer accused in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting is “a day the community has been asking for,” a local NAACP leader said. Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, was...
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
Grand Rapids teen found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was found safe with her mother, deputies say.
WWMTCw
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
WWMTCw
Safety service patrol to launch for Kent County freeways to assist with traffic incidents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is launching a safety service patrol Tuesday for Kent County freeways. The service aims to help drivers and first responders during traffic incidents. Starting Monday through Thursday the patrol is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 6...
WWMTCw
Pro-abortion sign outside Kalamazoo County church gets stolen, vandalized, pastor says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County pastor said a sign outside his church showing support for Proposal 3 keeps getting vandalized. The large banner was slashed in half earlier this week at Oshtemo United Methodist, according to a photo taken by the pastor. Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion...
Judge to rule if ex-cop will stand trial in fatal shooting
(AP) - A judge is expected to rule by next week on whether a former Michigan police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser will stand trial for second-degree murder.Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub said Friday during the final day of Christopher Schurr's preliminary examination that he will review the evidence and issue a written opinion on Monday.Schurr is charged in the April 4 slaying of Patrick Lyoya, 26, following a traffic stop, short foot chase and scuffle across lawns in a Grand Rapids neighborhood.The traffic stop, Schurr's...
Comments / 3