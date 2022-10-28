Mid-Tier Running Backs to Roster in Week 8 DFS Lineups

These high-performing running backs are great to roster in DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 8.

Last week, only seven running backs scored more than 20 fantasy points, five of which ranked outside the top 10 in scoring heading into the week.

Kenneth Walker III (23/167/2) continued his rise up the rankings, while Eno Benjamin posted his best week (113 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches). Travis Etienne Jr. moved to 21st in running back scoring (77.60 fantasy points), with more upside on the way with James Robinson traded to the Jets.

Teams on bye : Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

Here are the top mid-tier backs for Week 8:

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys (DraftKings – $6,100/FanDuel – $6,300)

The free square at running back in Week 8 will be Pollard, with Ezekiel Elliott expected to miss this week’s matchup. Last week, Pollard was on the field for a season-high 65 percent of the Cowboys’ plays, leading to 109 combined yards with two catches on 14 touches. In his career, Pollard has never had more than 20 touches in a game.

Dallas will undoubtedly rotate in a second back, Malik Davis, to lessen the workload for Pollard. The Bears rank 25th vs. running backs (1,024 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 31 catches). They allow 4.7 yards per rush, with four teams scoring at least 25 fantasy points from the running backs (39.70, 25.10, 33.10, and 25.80). Dallas is a 9.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook , pointing to the Cowboys playing from the lead while relying on the run game. Pollard should have a floor of one score with over 100 combined yards.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (DraftKings – $7,100/FanDuel – $7,800)

Kamara played well over his last three starts (433 combined yards with 19 catches on 82 touches), but he still doesn’t have a touchdown this season. Surprisingly, the Saints gave him only one run this season inside the five-yard line and three carries inside the 10 (all last week). Kamara has gained more than 20 yards on only three of his 101 touches this season.

Las Vegas, Kamara’s Week 8 matchup, slipped to 24th against running backs (847 combined yards with three touchdowns and 42 catches). Derrick Henry had the best success (133 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches), followed by Dameon Pierce (20/92 with four catches for 25 yards). Kamara looks like an overpriced player, but a bump in scoring could lead to a difference-making game.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (DraftKings – $6,300/FanDuel – $7,300)

Based on touches (95) over the last four games, Pierce remains a workhorse option. He gained 470 combined yards with three touchdowns and 15 catches over this stretch, with five carries inside the five-yard line. Pierce moved to 11th in running back scoring (15.60 FPPG).

Tennessee, Pierce’s Week 8 opponent, struggled vs. the Giants’ backs (243 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches). Their run defense tightened up over the last three weeks (23/38, 17/43, and 17/65), with no rushing touchdowns allowed in five games. However, Pierce can still have a productive game based on the Titans’ struggles defending backs in the passing game (40/226/1).