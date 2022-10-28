Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
One NFL team has called the Saints inquiring about a trade for RB Alvin Kamara, report says
The New Orleans Saints recently received a call recently from the Buffalo Bills asking if the team would be willing to part ways with star running back Alvin Kamara through a trade, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday. Glazer added that the Saints have no interest in trading...
atozsports.com
Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup
The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats
Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
atozsports.com
Sean Payton had a hand in the Saints’ victory over the Raiders
The New Orleans Saints throttled the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. A familiar face was in the building last week that may have had a hand in their success. That was former head coach Sean Payton. Reports said that he was just visiting the team, but could Payton have...
atozsports.com
Saints know how important their star is before crucial deadline
The New Orleans Saints have been in the rumor mill as of late regarding their superstar running back Alvin Kamara. While nothing has been set in stone or official, it is definitely something to monitor. The Saints won on Sunday, which means they likely won’t be looking to trade him,...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders
The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Lockett appears to take a dig at Russell Wilson following Seahawks win
Tyler Lockett appeared to take a shot at Russell Wilson Sunday afternoon following the Seahawks’ win over the New York Giants. Seattle has found a groove as of late through Geno Smith at quarterback. Smith, of course, replaced Wilson when he was traded to Denver ahead of this season.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin confirms injury to OL Olu Fashanu, praises performance through Week 9
James Franklin has loved what he’s seen from OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu this season. He did confirm that the lineman suffered an injury against Ohio State at Tuesday’s presser, however. Fashanu left the game early because of an injury. Franklin didn’t reveal what exactly the injury was. The team...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured
Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: JT Tuimoloau emerges just in time for Buckeyes
Stardom isn’t always predictable. For TreVeyon Henderson, it was there in Game 1. For CJ Stroud, it was there in Game 1 of Year 2. For JT Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over Penn State will be the game when he arrived as a star. Tuimoloau, not only...
Report: Bears Trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
The linebacker leads the league with 83 tackles through eight games this season.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
saturdaytradition.com
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau draws 'historic' review from Ohio State coaching staff for Week 9 performance
J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the best games of his career on Saturday. He earned praise from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles at Tuesday’s press conference. Day called what Tuimoloau did “one of the most historic games in college football.” He also said that it’s not an exaggeration to call it that. Tuimoloau had 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery against Penn State.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
WBAL Radio
Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
