New Orleans, LA

atozsports.com

Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup

The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
atozsports.com

Saints know how important their star is before crucial deadline

The New Orleans Saints have been in the rumor mill as of late regarding their superstar running back Alvin Kamara. While nothing has been set in stone or official, it is definitely something to monitor. The Saints won on Sunday, which means they likely won’t be looking to trade him,...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
numberfire.com

Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau draws 'historic' review from Ohio State coaching staff for Week 9 performance

J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the best games of his career on Saturday. He earned praise from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles at Tuesday’s press conference. Day called what Tuimoloau did “one of the most historic games in college football.” He also said that it’s not an exaggeration to call it that. Tuimoloau had 6 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery against Penn State.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
saturdaytradition.com

Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover

Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
WBAL Radio

Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
