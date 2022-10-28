ROMNEY, W.Va. — So far authorities have filed no charges in connection with a shooting death from last week at a school bus stop in Hampshire County. According to Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions, a man identified as Shawn Davis approached another individual identified as John Dulaney while a number of students were awaiting the arrival of the school bus. Dulaney was sitting in a pickup truck at the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO