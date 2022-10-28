Read full article on original website
WJLA
New I-95 electronic speed limit signs may be helping with safety, Virginia officials say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Virginia state officials say electronic variable speed limit signs – which can change what the speed limit is based on conditions – seem to be helping with safety on a stretch of I-95. But they caution that the results are preliminary and need more study.
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crash on 1-81 North near Mount Crawford
Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 239N in Rockingham County, due to a vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. Stay with WHSV...
WHSV
VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two people in Spotsylvania County. The VSP say the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Two...
aiexpress.io
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Entrance Royal City Council obtained an replace at its Monday (Oct. 24) assembly on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Path (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Path Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, personal, and non-profit organizations alongside the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Path. The SVRT is an bold venture that...
WHSV
New developments could help housing market in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
WHSV
Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live. It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation. In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
Police: Culpeper shoplifters steal speakers, Pac-Man arcade machine from Walmart
Culpeper Police Department is currently looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that occurred at a Walmart in the town of Culpeper.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming weeks, many will begin shopping for holiday gifts and small businesses are preparing for the busy season. Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many are still working to get their traction back, new challenges have merged.
WHSV
Rocktown Energy Festival opens community conversations about renewable energy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Energy Festival was held Saturday morning at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg. Energy experts were present to answer the communities questions about efficient energy. “It’s not limited to just solar. There’s also architects and people who focus on energy efficiency, so it’s also about people’s...
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with several robberies
The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
theriver953.com
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
Metro News
Hampshire County sheriff releases more information on bus stop shooting death
ROMNEY, W.Va. — So far authorities have filed no charges in connection with a shooting death from last week at a school bus stop in Hampshire County. According to Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions, a man identified as Shawn Davis approached another individual identified as John Dulaney while a number of students were awaiting the arrival of the school bus. Dulaney was sitting in a pickup truck at the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
wsvaonline.com
Grand jury to hear Campbell case
A date has been set for the grand jury to hear the case of the man charged in the shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College officers. A Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury will convene on November 21st to decide whether to indict Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland on the five charges he faces.
massachusettsnewswire.com
Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite
RICHMOND, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
WHSV
HFD responds to house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police ID victim in single-vehicle fatal crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has been ID’d as the victim in a single-vehicle fatal crash reported on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on Sunday morning. Samiullah Rostaqi, 24, was ejected from the car and died at the scene of the crash at the 117 mile marker, according to State Police.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
WHSV
Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year. According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He’s accused of...
