Stanley, VA

WHSV

VSP searching for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are asking for help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two people in Spotsylvania County. The VSP say the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Two...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New developments could help housing market in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many localities in the Valley have seen new proposals for housing developments recently with other projects already under construction. Funkhouser Real Estate Group said it is still a seller’s market, but this is the time of year they see buying and selling slow down. “Sometime...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live. It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation. In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Rocktown Energy Festival opens community conversations about renewable energy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rocktown Energy Festival was held Saturday morning at Turner Pavilion in Harrisonburg. Energy experts were present to answer the communities questions about efficient energy. “It’s not limited to just solar. There’s also architects and people who focus on energy efficiency, so it’s also about people’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Arrest made in connection with several robberies

The Harrisonburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery that happened at Mr. J’s Bagels nearly a year ago. Dakota Shull of Harrisonburg faces several charges, including robbery, breaking and entering and grand larceny. Lieutenant Todd Miller reports the 28-year-old Shull is accused of breaking...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate

The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Hampshire County sheriff releases more information on bus stop shooting death

ROMNEY, W.Va. — So far authorities have filed no charges in connection with a shooting death from last week at a school bus stop in Hampshire County. According to Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions, a man identified as Shawn Davis approached another individual identified as John Dulaney while a number of students were awaiting the arrival of the school bus. Dulaney was sitting in a pickup truck at the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
wsvaonline.com

Grand jury to hear Campbell case

A date has been set for the grand jury to hear the case of the man charged in the shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College officers. A Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury will convene on November 21st to decide whether to indict Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland on the five charges he faces.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite

RICHMOND, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Commissioner Gary G. Pan announced today that the Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP), the agency’s highest level of recognition for excellence in safety and health management systems for small businesses.
LYNDHURST, VA
WHSV

HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2021 Mr. J’s robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police have arrested a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a robbery that happened last year. According to a press release, Dakota Shull has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny and wearing a mask to conceal his identity. He’s accused of...
HARRISONBURG, VA

