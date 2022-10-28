Read full article on original website
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley SBDC forms council to help small businesses in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming weeks, many will begin shopping for holiday gifts and small businesses are preparing for the busy season. Small businesses were some of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while many are still working to get their traction back, new challenges have merged.
WHSV
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA emphasizes importance of microchipping
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Humane Association estimates that one in three pets will go missing during their lifetime. Around the Valley, to make sure lost pets get home quickly and safely, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is emphasizing the importance of microchipping. When an animal is brought into the...
WHSV
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way. Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E....
WHSV
New website strives to improve recruitment and retention of health care professionals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has launched a website to attract clinical professionals to pursue their careers in the commonwealth. The On Board Virginia website features information about career paths, details about educational opportunities, an interactive hospital job board, information about hospitals, an interactive...
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WHSV
Friendly City Solar program hopeful to begin community output this week
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is hoping the Friendly City Solar program will go live. It has been operating under test conditions, but HEC said they are ready for commercial operation. In partnership with Dominion Energy, HEC said the program is designed as a community...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Virginia Department of Forestry holds annual online seedling sale
CRIMORA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s that time of year. The Virginia Department of Forestry’s online seedling store is now open. They’re taking orders until April, but you’d better act fast, because they’ve already sold out of some species. “Right now we have a dozen species...
WHSV
Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
aiexpress.io
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
The Entrance Royal City Council obtained an replace at its Monday (Oct. 24) assembly on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Path (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Path Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, personal, and non-profit organizations alongside the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Path. The SVRT is an bold venture that...
WHSV
Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble to Perform at Sipe Center
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Sipe Center in Bridgewater. The concert will feature students playing different musical styles including swing, shuffle, samba, funk, rock, ballad and bebop, including...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
‘Why Would You Do This To Yourself?’ Loudoun’s School Board Race Reflects Growing Partisan Divide On Education
Here’s a link to our profiles of the six candidates running for school board. It’s a Friday night in October, which means that Lauren Shernoff and her husband Alex are knocking on doors in a Leesburg neighborhood. People who aren’t home or don’t come to the door get...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia: Tax credit program awards $60M to incentivize affordable rental housing
A program created by Democrats in 2021 has awarded $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. The first round of tax credits is going to five projects across the state. The Rendezvous, Hopewell, $9M. Block 17, Norfolk, $16.5M. Block 9 A1, Norfolk,...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
wfxrtv.com
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization. In a recent press release, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) called the results “troubling” and said the data would be used to...
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
