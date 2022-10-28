Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
‘Operation Rescue Kevin Durant': 3-Way Trade Between Mavs, Lakers & Nets?
Kevin Durant is still one of the brightest stars in the game at age 34, but it might be time for a change of scenery if he's going to make the most of his remaining years in the NBA. Could the Dallas Mavericks pair Durant with Luka Doncic through some creative trade scheming? We have an idea that also involves the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic has season-high 44 points, Mavs beat Magic 114-105
Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night.
Pistons sign Bogdanovic to two-year extension
Bogdanovic has given the Pistons a much-needed shooter since arriving from the Jazz. He’s hitting over 50 percent of his threes this season.
Would Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins look good in a Hawks uniform?
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a great start and are currently in first place of the NBA Southeast Division. But the Hawks lack consistent scoring from their bench and may need to look to improve the roster
Myles Turner (injury management) not listed on Pacers' Monday injury report
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner missed Saturday's win over Brooklyn due to left ankle injury managment. However, he was not listed on the injury report for Monday night's contest. Assuming Turner plays, that would likely send Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role. Daniel Theis, meanwhile, will sit again due to right knee soreness.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Slim hope for playoffs, Colts lose to Commanders
Join insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins as they recap a devastating 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Slim hope for playoffs, Colts lose to Commanders
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
NBA teams are always searching for a unicorn. For a while, that simply meant a 7 footer who could shoot 3s and protect the rim. Such players were so rare that Kristaps Porzingis was dubbed “The Unicorn”. By now, the standard has changed. A unicorn still possesses those...
Lebanon three-star forward Jarred Hall commits to Tulsa
Lebanon three-star senior forward Jarred Hall announced his commitment to Tulsa in ceremony Monday afternoon in Lebanon's gym. Hall, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound prospect, is ranked as the No. 213 player in the 2023 class, the No. 46 power forward in the country and the No. 4 player in the state according to 247Sports Composite. ...
