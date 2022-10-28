ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

numberfire.com

Myles Turner (injury management) not listed on Pacers' Monday injury report

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner missed Saturday's win over Brooklyn due to left ankle injury managment. However, he was not listed on the injury report for Monday night's contest. Assuming Turner plays, that would likely send Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role. Daniel Theis, meanwhile, will sit again due to right knee soreness.
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

NBA teams are always searching for a unicorn. For a while, that simply meant a 7 footer who could shoot 3s and protect the rim. Such players were so rare that Kristaps Porzingis was dubbed “The Unicorn”. By now, the standard has changed. A unicorn still possesses those...
The Tennessean

Lebanon three-star forward Jarred Hall commits to Tulsa

Lebanon three-star senior forward Jarred Hall announced his commitment to Tulsa in ceremony Monday afternoon in Lebanon's gym. Hall, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound prospect, is ranked as the No. 213 player in the 2023 class, the No. 46 power forward in the country and the No. 4 player in the state according to 247Sports Composite. ...

