Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a site the founders of Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have secured from the state.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO