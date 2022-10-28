Read full article on original website
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a site the founders of Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have secured from the state.
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in New Mexico
While it might be surprising to some, New Mexico is packed with noteworthy nature and history, making it difficult to narrow its highlights down to just a seven-day itinerary. Here’s how to spend a week in New Mexico, also referred to as the “Land of Enchantment.”. Day 1:...
Non-profit helps fire victims in northern New Mexico have a place to stay with RV’s
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire, many New Mexicans are still struggling to get back on their feet but one nonprofit is helping out by giving one family a place to stay while they pick up the pieces. Northern New Mexico has been rocked by fire and floods and now […]
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Department of Health reports first flu cases of they season in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO — The New Mexico Department of Health has reported the first positive flu tests of the season. Related video above: UNM doctor shows how easily germs can spread the flu. The Department of Health says positive tests have been reported across the state by clinical labs and...
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Secretary Haaland Campaigns For New Mexico Democrats
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigns Oct. 28-29 for New Mexico Democrats. Courtesy photo. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03), NM-02 candidate Gabe Vasquez and Attorney General candidate Raúl Torrez to campaign for them and other Democrats up and down the ballot in New Mexico and encourage New Mexicans to vote.
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down. The United […]
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed. The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high […]
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
Inside the prekindergarten classrooms at ChildCo Day School, kids engage their imagination as they play with blocks and learn to navigate conflicts. They have space dedicated to books, numbers and family photos. It’s the kind of early childhood program Democrats and Republicans alike have embraced over the past decade as...
Trick or treat: Why you should double check your candy this Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Halloween, it's usually about the costumes and candy. But this year, you may want to double-check your child's bucket, before they start eating candy. Officer Ray Wilson, with the New Mexico State Police, said that in some areas across the country there have been reports of fentanyl “being transported by traffickers in candy boxes.”
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
