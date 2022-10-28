ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
PennLive.com

Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
CHICAGO, IL
PennLive.com

Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

AP Top 25: Nos. 1 vs. 2 showdown looming as Tennessee moves up

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles free NFL live stream (10/30/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) put the NFL’s only undefeated record on the line in a battle of Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). That game is slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with television coverage on CBS and live streams available through fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial, or DirecTV Stream, which offers a 5-day free trial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy