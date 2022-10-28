Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Cavs G Darius Garland nears return from eye injury, staying ready on sidelines
With his eye healing well, Garland is nearing a return to the court, now listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Steelers’ Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears: sources
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
What channel is the World Series on?: Game 3, Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies
WATCH LIVE: Fubo TV (free trial), Sling (half off first month), DirecTV Stream. The last time the Phillies hosted a World Series game was 2009, when they lost to the New York Yankees. It was also the last time Philadelphia made the playoffs. But after a remarkable postseason run that followed an 87-win season, it’s back in the Fall Classic.
Brooklyn Nets worst example of dysfunction and there's no end in sight | Opinion
For all the talk of “doing things the right way,” Brooklyn is intent on maximizing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, even if that means hiring Ime Udoka.
'I know his game very well': Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns on defending Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves face the Devin Booker-led Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Both players were All-NBA selections last season, seven years after they where the top and 13th overall draft picks by both franchises. ...
Miami Dolphins trade former CD East star Chase Edmonds to Denver Broncos
After half a season in his new home, a former Harrisburg-area superstar is headed to a new NFL team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
After firing Steve Nash, Nets expected to hire Ime Udoka as next head coach: report
NEW YORK — Shortly after dumping Steve Nash, the Nets have reportedly already zeroed in on their next head coach. Suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka “has emerged as the likely” next bench boss in Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka is currently banned...
Federal Donuts introduces Bryce Harper-themed donuts in celebration of Phillies’ World Series run
Bryce Harper is regarded as Phillies’ home run hero, and now fans can celebrate him as well as the team’s World Series run with the “Bryce Crispy Treat” at any Federal Donuts location in Philadelphia. “Whose house is it?! BRYCE CRISPY TREAT ❤️⚾️ our classic spiced...
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons’ incredible hustle, awareness lead to his first NFL touchdown: Watch
Micah Parsons has had himself one heckuva week. He got credited with a second sack from last week’s game, Madden updated his speed ratings, and after his big play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears the video-game is going to have to bump up that awareness rating, too.
AP Top 25: Nos. 1 vs. 2 showdown looming as Tennessee moves up
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles free NFL live stream (10/30/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) put the NFL’s only undefeated record on the line in a battle of Pennsylvania against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). That game is slated for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff with television coverage on CBS and live streams available through fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial, or DirecTV Stream, which offers a 5-day free trial.
