NECN

Albert Breer: Patriots Have ‘No Consideration' of Trading Mac Jones

How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey...
NECN

Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
TAMPA, FL
NECN

2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' position improved after beating Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC after extending their win streak against the New York Jets to 13 games on Sunday. The Patriots defeated...
NECN

WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win

Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an...
NECN

Report: Patriots Don't Plan to Move Isaiah Wynn Before Trade Deadline

Report: Patriots don't plan to move Isaiah Wynn before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Wynn will finish the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Patriots "do not plan to move" Wynn before...
NECN

Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans After Another Horrendous Loss

Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NECN

Could Patriots Be Deadline Sellers? Bears Eyeing Bourne, Per Report

Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown

Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
NECN

Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league. General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

