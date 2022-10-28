Titans Announce Concerning Update On Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans are one of the hottest teams in the AFC, having won four games in a row after an 0-2 start to the season.

But they may not have their starting quarterback available as they try to extend that streak.

The Titans have listed quarterback Ryan Tannehill as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans due to an ankle injury, according to Around the NFL.

If Tannehill is unable to play, second-round rookie Malik Willis would make his first career start.

"Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable to play vs. Texans." -- Around the NFL

Tannehill injured his ankle during the Titans' win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday but returned to the game after missing just one snap. However, he sat out of the team's practices on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team will likely wait until Sunday before making a final decision about Tannehill's availability.

Willis has played sparingly during his first NFL season, completing one of four passes for six yards and rushing four times for 16 yards.