Collierville, TN

New policy to abate Collierville Schools naming rights issue

By Abigail Warren
 4 days ago

The question of naming facilities in the Collierville Schools district continues to be a point of contention between board members.

A policy adopted Tuesday, Oct. 25, addresses honorary naming rights, giving the board sole authority in such matters when it comes to naming schools or other aspects of a campus after particular people. As for naming a school for an area of town or a community, suggestions may be taken from the public, but the final decision rests with the board.

The new policy stems from a dispute in July, when the school board decided against naming facilities after certain alumni. Chairman Wright Cox and board member Paul Childers supported allowing the honorary names, but other board members were against it.

The alumni association brought a request to name the varsity basketball court after Nikki McCray-Penson, who had an accomplished basketball career after graduating from Collierville High in 1990. The high school alumni association also wanted to name the indoor practice facility after late former football coaches Paul Cox and John Humphreys.

Collierville Schools Board of Education’s naming rights policy. (Courtesy Collerville Schools Board of Education)

During the summer discussion, the Collierville High Alumni Association felt it had vetted those names, as the board requested. However, when the alumni group brought the names for the board’s formal consideration, some board members wanted to see the criteria alumni used to determine if the honor was appropriate. There was also concern by the board about where to draw the line on who gets their name on facilities in the future.

Discussions in work sessions about the matter have been heated at times. Mike Marshall, board attorney, drafted a policy looking at honorary naming rights, aiming to address the board’s concerns.

Sponsorships are different from honorary naming rights, as companies pay a fee for the name. For example, Landers Ford pays to have its name on the Landers SportsPlex, the Dragons’ 5,000-seat stadium.

Wanda Chism, a member of the school board, preferred honoring individuals with plaques or some other way. However, she noted not only should athletic accomplishments be recognized, but also students who excel academically.

“I think we run the risk of hurting too many educators. We are so fortunate in Collierville,” Chism said in a recent board meeting.

The policy does not prohibit recognizing esteemed alumni or community members in forms of scholarships, donations or hall of fame inductions.  Superintendent Gary Lilly said if the board members decided they wanted to name a building after someone, they could as a decision by the five board members.

The policy adopted gives the board members authority to name buildings with a formal vote.

The policy will not remove the honor on previously named facilities. The John S. Aitken Community Room at Collierville High is named after the first superintendent of Collierville Schools.  The board specifically mentioned it wanted the room to retain Aitken’s name due to his role in starting the suburban school system.

“I never want to be called out or to feel that anyone would say I am partial to naming — that this name I approve, but this name I didn’t approve,” Chism said. “I think there are better ways of doing this. … We have so many who do need to be recognized.”

