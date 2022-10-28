Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Report: ACC's drinking water is free of "forever chemicals"
New data from the ACC Public Utilities Department say that the county’s water doesn’t seem to have so-called “forever chemicals” in it. Those forever chemicals, also known as PFAS are long-lasting substances found in an array of household and commercial products. They can build up in the human body over time and cause health problems.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
wuga.org
Athens Area Homeless Shelter to Host Annual Harvest for The Homeless Funder
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is holding its annual Harvest for The Homeless fundraiser Friday, November 4th. It’s the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019. Shea Post is Executive Director of the organization. Post says the fundraiser is particularly important because money raised provides discretionary...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
wuga.org
Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations
Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park
More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2
The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service for November will take place from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at Loganville First United Methodist located on 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052. The community is invited to join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus...
Daily Beast
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
wuga.org
UGA and UF issue joint statement after anti-semitic messages blot Georgia/Florida game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement condemning an antisemitic message projected onto the outside of the stadium where the two schools played their yearly rivalry game. News outlets report that other antisemitic messages were projected onto other buildings and displayed above Jacksonville's Arlington Expressway.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
dawgpost.com
Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend
ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners to get update on east side library and judicial center
The Athens-Clarke County Commission meets tonight for its regular voting meeting, with a lengthy agenda facing lawmakers. Among the items in front of commissioners tonight are project concepts and site selection plans for several major construction projects coming up in the next few years, including a new judicial center to take some of the strain off a packed county courthouse, and an east side library. Both projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 SPLOST package.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced
The University of Georgia finally has a night game on the 2022 football schedule, it just so happens to be a road game against Mississippi State next week at 7:00 PM on ESPN. One would assume that the current No. 1 ranked team in the nation and the reigning national champion would at some ...
