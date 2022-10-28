Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans climb on short-covering; wheat, corn also higher
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose about 2% on Tuesday, buoyed by short-covering as the U.S. harvest winds down, hopes for export sales to China and uncertainty about the availability of South American supplies, traders said. Wheat futures turned higher, rallying from early declines as traders focused...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle end lower on long liquidation, higher grain prices
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed lower on Monday for a third straight session, pressured by fund-driven long liquidation at month's end and rising prices for feed grains such as corn, traders said. CME December live cattle settled down 0.525 cent at 152.475 cents...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases from 2-week top on Black Sea supplies; soy, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market falling from previous session's highest level in two weeks, as grain shipments continue to flow from Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from a U.N.-brokered export pact. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Monday with...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-17 cents; wheat, corn steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat called lower after surging 6.4%...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up 6% after Russia quits Black Sea pact; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 6%, hitting a two-week high, and corn rose 1.6% on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies. Soybeans followed the trend, with the most-active January contract setting a one-month top. Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat climbs 5% to 2-week high as Russia suspends Black Sea agreement
Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain exports deal. Wheat futures jump 5%, at highest since mid-Oct, corn up 2%. Black Sea wheat, corn supplies at risk on Russia withdrawal. *. U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with grain exports. (Recasts with milestone; adds quote, details) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct...
Agriculture Online
India sharply raises base import price of palm oil
MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India sharply raised the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil and crude soya oil, the government said in a statement on Monday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 952 858 RBD palm oil 962 905 RBD palmolein 971 934 Crude soya oil 1,345 1,274 Gold 531 531 Silver 630 629 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil post-election roadblocks may eventually hit ag exports, warns farm group
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Farmers in Brazil's biggest farm state are concerned that agricultural exports could be affected by road blockades by truckers protesting the result of Sunday's election, the head of a state farm lobby told Reuters on Monday. Normando Corral, president of farm group Famato, said...
Agriculture Online
China's sow herd increases 2% in Sept vs prior month - agriculture ministry
BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd grew 2% in September versus the prior month to 43.62 million heads, showed data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday. The hog herd increased 3.1% on the prior month to 443.94 million, and was also up 1.4% on...
Agriculture Online
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds amounting to 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion). ($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia extends palm oil export levy waiver up to ref price of $800/T
JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Monday it has extended until the end of this year its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes, the economic ministry said on Monday. The world's top palm oil producer has...
Agriculture Online
India allows rice exports backed by already issued letters of credit
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India said it will allow cargoes of white and brown rice backed by letters of credit issued before Sept. 9 to be shipped overseas, a measure that provides some relief to exporters grappling with fresh government curbs. The world's biggest exporter of rice on Sept....
Agriculture Online
Indian scientists say new GM mustard seeds safe for commercial cultivation
NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety will help India boost crop yields of one of the main oilseeds and cut vegetable oil imports that cost billions of dollars a year, the country's top agricultural scientists said on Monday. The Genetic Engineering Appraisal...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal
Wheat supplies to Africa, M.East at risk after Russia backs away. Europe seen facing corn shortage as Ukrainian supplies hit. Australia unlikely to help as shipping slots booked until Feb. *. Palm prices jump 4% on Ukraine sunflower oil supply woes. (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Oct 31...
Agriculture Online
Pakistan government approves plan to buy 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The country's Economic Coordination Committee, which includes finance minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the country's ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.
Agriculture Online
Russian rouble weakens after Moscow suspends Black Sea grain deal
Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened as trading opened on Monday in the first session since Moscow said it would suspend participation in the landmark Black Sea grain deal over the weekend. Global food prices climbed on Monday after Russia said it was suspending participation in the U.N....
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Famato says does not support protestor roadblocks, could disrupt shipments
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in Mato Grosso do not support protesters partially blocking roads in the country's biggest farm state, Normando Corral, president of farmer lobby Famato, told Reuters on Monday. Corral said the roadblocks, which could disrupt shipments of agricultural produce if they persist, reflect...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-Insurer Ascot pauses writing new cover for Ukrainian shipments
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Ascot is suspending writing cover for new shipments using the Ukrainian grains corridor in the Black Sea until it has more clarity about the situation there, a senior official said on Monday. Moscow said it was forced to pull out...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N.'s Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'
ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. head of a Black Sea grain-exports deal said on Monday that civilian cargo ships can never be military targets or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal, in which Russia suspended its participation at the weekend. The comment on...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election loss
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads in 16 states in an action that could affect agricultural exports in one of the world's top food producers. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio...
