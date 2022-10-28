Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
Yakima Man Stabbed Monday In Critical Condition
Yakima Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing reported Monday leaving a 71-year-old man in critical condition. Yakima Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at about 11:30 am Monday for a report of an assault where they found the man who has not been identified. The was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was rushed into surgery because of the injury. Police say even though the man was stabbed multiple times his condition has been upgraded from critical and is expected to survive.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County
KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
nbcrightnow.com
72nd Ave in Yakima to be down to one lane on Nov, 2
YAKIMA, Wash.- Traffic on 72nd Avenue in Yakima will be reduced to one lane north of Tieton Drive for about 300 feet on November, 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to a city of Yakima press release, the traffic revisions are necessary to grind and replace the asphalt.
nbcrightnow.com
Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway
ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
nbcrightnow.com
Rainy fall day driving tips from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March
The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
Comments / 2