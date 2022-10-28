ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol

By Briana Chavez Digital Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
TOPPENISH, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Stabbed Monday In Critical Condition

Yakima Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing reported Monday leaving a 71-year-old man in critical condition. Yakima Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at about 11:30 am Monday for a report of an assault where they found the man who has not been identified. The was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was rushed into surgery because of the injury. Police say even though the man was stabbed multiple times his condition has been upgraded from critical and is expected to survive.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people

A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
OMAK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County

KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court

A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

72nd Ave in Yakima to be down to one lane on Nov, 2

YAKIMA, Wash.- Traffic on 72nd Avenue in Yakima will be reduced to one lane north of Tieton Drive for about 300 feet on November, 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to a city of Yakima press release, the traffic revisions are necessary to grind and replace the asphalt.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway

ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rainy fall day driving tips from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March

The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
WHITE SWAN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy