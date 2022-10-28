WATCH NOW: Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill talks about his 50 years with the band and its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sioux City Journal
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Sioux City Journal
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000
SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
Sioux City Journal
Day of the Dead is a celebration of a life well-lived
SIOUX CITY -- While Halloween may be a holiday for frights and things that go bump in the night, Tuesday's Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance. Originating in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas).
Sioux City Journal
Yard of the Year winners promote native gardening
Yard of the Year winners Tom and Cheri Stewart of 2801 Cecelia St. use a combination of native and non-native flowers in their extensive 2-acre landscape, and belong to an organization called Loess Hills, Iowa chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes planting native landscapes in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Sioux City Journal
Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman last seen by her family more than a month ago has been located. The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state. She is doing well and was unharmed, police said.
Sioux City Journal
SBL's Tyler Smith, Sioux Center's Kylar Fritz earn MVP honors in Iowa Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Tyler Smith has been selected as the offensive most valuable player for the Class 3A All-District 1 team, while Sioux Center free safety Kylar Fritz was named the defensive MVP. Carson Bruhn of Sioux Center was the defensive line MVP, and Colton Wieland of Carroll was the...
Sioux City Journal
Journal endorses in Sioux City legislative races, Woodbury County contests
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Sioux City and contests for Woodbury County Attorney and a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat. Iowa House District 2. Steve Hansen (Democrat) Bob Henderson (Republican) Our endorsement: Hansen....
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center sweeps first match in state volleyball tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-ranked Sioux Center built early leads and fed off of its opponent’s errors to sweep No. 5 West Liberty in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Tuesday. The Warriors dominated each set, winning all three by the same margin, 25-13. Making their first appearance at the state...
Sioux City Journal
Officials break ground on new aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport
SIOUX CITY -- City officials and business leaders donned orange hard hats and dug gold-painted shovels into the dirt Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a $10.7 million aviation center at Sioux Gateway Airport. The 40,000-square-foot facility includes a flight academy and additional aviation operations. The aviation center was established...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Sioux City Journal
Man injured in I-29 crash, near Whiting, with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. According to a minimal...
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
Comments / 0