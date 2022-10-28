Read full article on original website
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
wuga.org
Athens Area Homeless Shelter to Host Annual Harvest for The Homeless Funder
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is holding its annual Harvest for The Homeless fundraiser Friday, November 4th. It’s the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019. Shea Post is Executive Director of the organization. Post says the fundraiser is particularly important because money raised provides discretionary...
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
wuga.org
Report: ACC's drinking water is free of "forever chemicals"
New data from the ACC Public Utilities Department say that the county’s water doesn’t seem to have so-called “forever chemicals” in it. Those forever chemicals, also known as PFAS are long-lasting substances found in an array of household and commercial products. They can build up in the human body over time and cause health problems.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Secretary of Veterans Affairs discusses new benefits for veterans, inspects Decatur facility
Expanded healthcare benefits are now available for many veterans, according to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough. McDonough was recently joined by Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in Decatur to discuss the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act as well as give updates on some of the challenges the center has faced after an inspection was completed of the facility.
wuga.org
Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations
Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
Local briefs: burglaries and break-ins in Elberton, vehicle vs bicycle in Clayton
Police in Elberton and investigators in the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are again busy, looking for suspects in another rash of burglaries, break-ins, and vandalism, some reported at the Elberton Fairgrounds. Hart County Commissioners want the GBI to investigate reports of records said to be missing from the Franklin-Hart...
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
Police, DEA conduct ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center
Local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting a joint operation at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, officials confirmed Friday morning.
Traffic stop leads to massive meth lab bust in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities say they have busted a large meth lab in Gwinnett County that has ties to a Mexican drug cartel. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent says a truck stopped in Banks County yielded over 100 pounds of multicolored methamphetamine. “The meth was all colored,...
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett firefighters battled two house fires in Buford on Friday
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled two house fires in the Buford area on Friday, Oct. 28 according to their posts on their social media accounts. The first fire was at a vacant home in the 600 block of Bona Road on Friday morning. On Friday night, fire crews battled a fire at a home on Sardis Bend Drive.
New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary
Over the next decade or so, Allen said the market would be the first phase of an ambitious $700 million development in the heart of south DeKalb County.
dawgpost.com
Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend
ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
