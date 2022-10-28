ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Flu cases on the rise in Monroe County

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ8mP_0iqTAw6W00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Flu Tracker released updated numbers Friday, showing Monroe County tripling its flu cases in just the past week.

Monroe County had 48 cases of influenza Friday, up from 16 the week before. Erie County, with 52 reported cases, is the only Western New York County with more.

This week last year, four cases were reported in Monroe County. That number was 0 in the 2020-21 flu season, when masking and social distancing were prevalent.

Nearby, Orleans, Genesee, Yates, and Seneca Counties all reported 0 new cases. Livingston County reported two new cases, while Wayne County reported three and Ontario County five. Wyoming County and Steuben County reported seven and 12 cases, respectively.

Statewide, 1,521 cases were reported this week, a 51 percent increase over the previous week. There have been 3,199 cases reported in New York State so far this flu season.

Click here to find a flu vaccine near you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State

Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
Power 93.7 WBLK

RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?

RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
WHEC TV-10

Early voting across Mo. Co. starts off strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Both sides of the aisle say voting is off to a good start in Monroe County. Across the county there were just about 8,000 voters who cast an early ballot over the weekend. Early voting in Monroe County stretches for nine days across 14 locations. We...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy