Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Open House at Lakes Region Art Gallery Nov. 5
TILTON — The artists and members of the Lakes Region Art Gallery would like to give thanks to their customers, art collectors, supporters and very generous patrons and sponsors. Your support has made this award-winning gallery* a venue to be envied and cherished. Come help us celebrate at an...
laconiadailysun.com
George Gurney, 82
CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
laconiadailysun.com
Christmas Village to return this holiday season
LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
laconiadailysun.com
Speare Memorial Hospital offers free healthcare services to patients at Plymouth OB/GYN
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth OB/GYN, a department of Speare Memorial Hospital, offers its eligible patients critical breast/cervical cancer screenings and dental care at no charge.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Four people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Sharon E. LaFond, 78
LACONIA — Sharon Eileen LaFond, 78, of Strafford Street, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Sharon was born on April 15, 1944, in Laconia, the daughter of David and Dorothy (Mansfield) Schofield.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 60 service calls from last Friday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Kathleen A. Gorse, 80
GILFORD — Kathleen Anne Gorse, 80, of Harvest Run, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Peabody Home in Franklin. Kathleen was born on April 25, 1942, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late William and Marie (Gogedy) Schauder.
laconiadailysun.com
Bonnie L. Gates, 72
BELMONT — Bonnie Lee (Dorval) Gates 72, died suddenly on October 29, at her home in Belmont. She was born in Franklin on October 2, 1950, the daughter of Raymond C. Dorval and Rita I. (Brouillard) Dorval. She attended school in Franklin.
laconiadailysun.com
10-acre Gilmanton brush fire extinguished Tuesday
GILMANTON — A 10-acre brushfire that started Monday morning in Gilmanton is now extinguished thanks to the combined efforts of a dozen agencies. Crews worked until about 5:30 p.m. on Monday and returned Tuesday morning to extinguish hotspots.
laconiadailysun.com
Crews working to contain brushfire in Gilmanton
GILMANTON — Firefighters from the state’s Wildland Firefighting unit were dispatched Monday morning to assist with a growing brushfire in Gilmanton. The Gilmanton Fire Department responded to reports of a brushfire near Route 140 and Greely Pond Road just before 11:30 a.m. Command described the fire as rapidly moving, and requested assistance. The fire grew and had nearly 20 vehicles and dozens of firefighters working to contain the blaze.
laconiadailysun.com
James N. Locke, 84
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, James N. Locke, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Parkinson disease. He was 84. Born during the Great Depression, James was predeceased by his two brothers, Kent Jr....
laconiadailysun.com
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
laconiadailysun.com
Burned-out brake light leads to drug arrest
Jeremy Cook was being held at the Belknap County Jail after being arrested over the weekend on drug possession and trafficking charges, the latest in a series of drug-related charges he is facing. Cook, 50, was arrested by Belmont police on Saturday on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession...
laconiadailysun.com
Ronald Santarpio, 85
MOULTONBOROUGH — A beloved outdoorsman, husband, father and grandfather Ronald "Ron" Santarpio, 85, passed away on October 17, 2022.
Comments / 0