The Athens-Clarke County Commission meets tonight for its regular voting meeting, with a lengthy agenda facing lawmakers. Among the items in front of commissioners tonight are project concepts and site selection plans for several major construction projects coming up in the next few years, including a new judicial center to take some of the strain off a packed county courthouse, and an east side library. Both projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 SPLOST package.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO