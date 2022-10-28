Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
wuga.org
Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations
Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners to get update on east side library and judicial center
The Athens-Clarke County Commission meets tonight for its regular voting meeting, with a lengthy agenda facing lawmakers. Among the items in front of commissioners tonight are project concepts and site selection plans for several major construction projects coming up in the next few years, including a new judicial center to take some of the strain off a packed county courthouse, and an east side library. Both projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 SPLOST package.
wuga.org
Athens Area Homeless Shelter to Host Annual Harvest for The Homeless Funder
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is holding its annual Harvest for The Homeless fundraiser Friday, November 4th. It’s the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019. Shea Post is Executive Director of the organization. Post says the fundraiser is particularly important because money raised provides discretionary...
wuga.org
UGA and UF issue joint statement after anti-semitic messages blot Georgia/Florida game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement condemning an antisemitic message projected onto the outside of the stadium where the two schools played their yearly rivalry game. News outlets report that other antisemitic messages were projected onto other buildings and displayed above Jacksonville's Arlington Expressway.
wuga.org
Report: ACC's drinking water is free of "forever chemicals"
New data from the ACC Public Utilities Department say that the county’s water doesn’t seem to have so-called “forever chemicals” in it. Those forever chemicals, also known as PFAS are long-lasting substances found in an array of household and commercial products. They can build up in the human body over time and cause health problems.
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
