FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
wuga.org
Report: ACC's drinking water is free of "forever chemicals"
New data from the ACC Public Utilities Department say that the county’s water doesn’t seem to have so-called “forever chemicals” in it. Those forever chemicals, also known as PFAS are long-lasting substances found in an array of household and commercial products. They can build up in the human body over time and cause health problems.
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe is hiring
The City of Monroe has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe Career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
wuga.org
Athens Area Homeless Shelter to Host Annual Harvest for The Homeless Funder
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is holding its annual Harvest for The Homeless fundraiser Friday, November 4th. It’s the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019. Shea Post is Executive Director of the organization. Post says the fundraiser is particularly important because money raised provides discretionary...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gunshots erupt at teen Halloween party in Newton County
COVINGTON — Shooting broke out at a Halloween party attended by hundreds of teens Saturday night, resulting in one girl being struck by a vehicle as she tried to leave the area. No one was shot in the incident. The girl was apparently struck by a car in the...
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
Final week of early voting includes extended hours in Athens
Today marks the start of the third and final week of early voting, with new voting precincts and extended hours for advance voting in Athens. Early voting takes place at the Elections Office on Washington Street and at the Library on Baxter Street, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Train Depot in Winterville, and the Lyndon House Arts Center on Hoyt Street in Athens.
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of Norcross high school student turns himself in
NORCROSS, Ga. — An 18-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a Norcross High School student is now in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida. On Monday, Gwinnett County police reported that Brendon Young surrendered to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
fox5atlanta.com
Teacher stops student with box cutter at Grayson High School
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A bathroom fight at Grayson High School ended in a slashing Monday, according to a letter sent home to parents. In that letter, Principal Dana Pugh said two students were fighting that morning when one used a box cutter to slice the other. Luckily, a teacher had been in the restroom at the time and was able to break it up before things progressed.
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
wuga.org
UGA and UF issue joint statement after anti-semitic messages blot Georgia/Florida game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement condemning an antisemitic message projected onto the outside of the stadium where the two schools played their yearly rivalry game. News outlets report that other antisemitic messages were projected onto other buildings and displayed above Jacksonville's Arlington Expressway.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson woman’s banana pudding recipe wins in national contest
Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn. Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frye’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
