wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners to get update on east side library and judicial center
The Athens-Clarke County Commission meets tonight for its regular voting meeting, with a lengthy agenda facing lawmakers. Among the items in front of commissioners tonight are project concepts and site selection plans for several major construction projects coming up in the next few years, including a new judicial center to take some of the strain off a packed county courthouse, and an east side library. Both projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 SPLOST package.
wuga.org
Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations
Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
dawgpost.com
Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend
ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Georgia stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Top 25 rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on Saturday, beating Florida 42-20. The win sets up a massive matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as the two teams sit at No. 1 and No. 2, in the Week 10 AP Poll. Georgia came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
Daily Beast
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
Independent Florida Alligator
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
