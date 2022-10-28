ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

wuga.org

Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County

According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners to get update on east side library and judicial center

The Athens-Clarke County Commission meets tonight for its regular voting meeting, with a lengthy agenda facing lawmakers. Among the items in front of commissioners tonight are project concepts and site selection plans for several major construction projects coming up in the next few years, including a new judicial center to take some of the strain off a packed county courthouse, and an east side library. Both projects were approved by voters as part of the 2020 SPLOST package.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Updates to CCSD town hall dates and locations

Starting tonight, parents can meet with the new Clarke County School District Superintendent, Dr. Robbie Hooker, at the district’s series of town hall meetings. At a meet and greet on Aug. 28, Hooker told families that he hopes to address housing insecurity among students and food insecurity during his tenure as superintendent. Hooker was appointed by the Board of Education on Sept. 1, and began work on Oct. 10.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
dawgpost.com

Multiple Prospects Committed Elsewhere Visiting Georgia This Weekend

ATHENS - As you know by now, the biggest college football game of the regular season takes place in Athens, Georgia this weekend as the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. It’s one of the biggest games in Sanford Stadium history. There are “Game of the Century”...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle

MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
Independent Florida Alligator

UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game

An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN

