Pasadena, CA

EF Academy – A World of Opportunities in Your Backyard

By Alyssa Gentry
 4 days ago

EF Academy , a world-renowned international high school, has opened a new campus in Pasadena and will welcome its first inaugural class of both boarding and day students at the end of this month to its beautiful, purpose-built, modern, international learning hub.

At LA County’s most international private high school, students will live and learn among peers from over 60 nationalities, including US students right from the campus’s hometown. When students come from this many backgrounds, as much learning will take place outside of the classroom as it will within. An environment with this many perspectives allows for nurturing friendships that will span the globe and last a lifetime. Students will experience the whole world right on campus; they will gain the experience of traveling without leaving Los Angeles.

Igniting curiosity about other cultures, religions, languages, and traditions helps EF Academy build global understanding, empathy, and respect. It’s impossible for individuals not to empathize when they have fully understood other perspectives.  A phenomenon happens when this school’s miniature United Nations of students come together. It takes mere weeks to watch the mutual respect build between students. Misunderstandings and implicit biases are replaced by curiosity and, ultimately, unity. And then, the magic happens – diversity in knowledge systems and experiences leads to an incredible basis for collaboration and shared purpose.

EF Academy’s mission is to ‘open the world through education.’ Not only are they opening a world of opportunities for their students by preparing them for a life without borders, equipping them with the confidence and skillset to work anywhere in the world, but they are also committed to serving a larger mission – to make the world a better place by creating global changemakers who are empowered to make an impact now. EF Academy’s call to action is more urgent than ever.

Most schools simply practice for the real world. At EF Academy, their charge is to create real world solutions now. The projects that their students will work on will need to be implementable in the real world with demonstrated impact and show plans for future continuity. Students today have data at their fingertips. They are being fed information at such a velocity that they have a deeper understanding of the world than individuals had just a decade ago. Ninth graders come in knowing about current world issues and are naturally human rights advocates; they often know what is going on before it hits the news stations. The world is different, and education demands new ways of thinking and a drastic paradigm shift. Long before COVID made us look in the mirror to see if our educational ideals lived up to how we are preparing students for university and beyond, educators began questioning our century-old cookie cutter approach and methods of collecting credits. With universities looking more for agility in creative problem solving and collaborative work ethic, high schools have met this demand by teaching more advanced studies courses with a competency-based approach. There is no doubt that there needs to be systems in place which hold schools accountable to developing well-rounded students. Educators can certainly be more creative now with how we get these students there.

EF Academy Pasadena aims to bridge that gap by maintaining a rigorous program of study that combines with the newest ‘best practices’ in education. Imagine a high school where student-led learning initiatives are prioritized and nurtured. Students study all the traditional subjects and even have options like Advanced Placement (AP) courses available to them, but uniquely, they will spend as much time in chemistry as they do with their Global Leadership project. Students learn best when they are engaged in relevant and important issues that impact their communities and the world. EF Academy believes that students’ lived experiences and perspectives are assets that can be leveraged in learning every day. Global Leadership allows students to demonstrate agency, inquiry, and reflection – key skills in becoming global changemakers.

The future generation is here now, and no generation has ever been so prepared as this one. Who better than this generation, a coalition of students, to enter the world, making an impact and inspiring others? EF Academy’s educational program seeks to respond to what the world needs and what this generation cares about. The community at EF Academy Pasadena will be highly involved in this movement and will offer their students a world of opportunities right in their own backyard.

Written by Kim Stein
Deputy Head of School for Academics
EF Academy Pasadena

Join EF Academy at their in-person Open House on November 2 at 6:30 pm to gain insights on this international community. Prospective families are welcomed to attend a campus tour, receive information on the curriculum and their Global Leadership Program, and meet key faculty and staff.

Register Here

