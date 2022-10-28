what about the pharmaceutical companies in US? thisis another governmental ploy to scare everyone. look back and you'll find this "scare" has been announced many times in the Fall/Winter seasons. This is the cheapest medication that will now cost a ton more because NBC announces a shortage. Wake up America... The government and media are controlling you.
well I remember reading when sleeping Joe said that the we had nothing to worry about cause the pandemic was over. Now he is saying a few months later that there are 2 more strains. Every one should get a forth shotsWell I had one shot and I ended up in hospital flat lined got very big blood clot. 16 days later in a Rehabilitation clinic to learn to walk again. 45 days later I was able to come home. So I said no more shots for me I don't care what of shots not getting them. It's all bull crap
This is all BS. Strategically occurring shortages of items we need Seasonally...anyone else been noticing that?
Related
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
Many turn to diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight. Is it safe?
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Potato Chips Recalled
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
Clorox recalling certain Pine-Sol cleaners due to risk of bacteria exposure
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Walgreens, CVS pharmacists are withholding medications for people post-Roe. What you need to know.
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 91