ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 91

Patriot dog mama.
3d ago

what about the pharmaceutical companies in US? thisis another governmental ploy to scare everyone. look back and you'll find this "scare" has been announced many times in the Fall/Winter seasons. This is the cheapest medication that will now cost a ton more because NBC announces a shortage. Wake up America... The government and media are controlling you.

Reply(12)
71
Teresa McDonough
3d ago

well I remember reading when sleeping Joe said that the we had nothing to worry about cause the pandemic was over. Now he is saying a few months later that there are 2 more strains. Every one should get a forth shotsWell I had one shot and I ended up in hospital flat lined got very big blood clot. 16 days later in a Rehabilitation clinic to learn to walk again. 45 days later I was able to come home. So I said no more shots for me I don't care what of shots not getting them. It's all bull crap

Reply(5)
25
Laura Zacks
4d ago

This is all BS. Strategically occurring shortages of items we need Seasonally...anyone else been noticing that?

Reply(8)
53
Related
TODAY.com

Many turn to diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight. Is it safe?

Ozempic, a prescription medication to treat Type 2 diabetes, is getting lots of attention for one of its side effects: weight loss. It’s become a sensation on social media, with the topic "Ozempic" garnering over 300 million views on TikTok. Many people who don’t have diabetes are using it off-label — the practice of taking an approved drug for unapproved use — and crediting it for their weight-loss success.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
NBC News

NBC News

528K+
Followers
59K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy