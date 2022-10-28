Thanks in part to government intervention during the pandemic, Americans have banked about $1.7 trillion in savings, according to the Federal Reserve. And as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 30), this could make it more difficult for the Fed to deal with inflation. After two rate increases this year, another 0.75 percentage point rate hike is likely to arrive this week following a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday (Nov. 2), the report notes.

1 DAY AGO