Chainalysis Sees Growing Push for Crypto Regulation Amid Record Hacks
Crypto, which was born during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, is about to see how it handles the next one. That is something Michael Gronager, CEO of blockchain data firm Chainalysis, finds very interesting, he told PYMNTS recently. “The idea was, basically, to build this very transparent value transfer network —...
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today With 23% of Consumers Owning Crypto
Fourteen years ago today, a still unidentified person or group using the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” sent out an email about a nine-page white paper outlining principles for a blockchain-based digital currency that became bitcoin. Sent to a cryptography enthusiast group’s mailing list called Cyperpunk on Oct. 31, 2008,...
Amazon Escalates Competition to Woo Vendors With Financing Deal
The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
Americans Still Have $1.7T in Savings as Recession Looms
Thanks in part to government intervention during the pandemic, Americans have banked about $1.7 trillion in savings, according to the Federal Reserve. And as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 30), this could make it more difficult for the Fed to deal with inflation. After two rate increases this year, another 0.75 percentage point rate hike is likely to arrive this week following a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday (Nov. 2), the report notes.
Slumping Cedi, Runaway Inflation Worsen Cost-of-Living Crisis for Ghana’s Consumers, SMEs
The struggle against price inflation has been felt worldwide, but in Ghana, the problem has been made worse by an ongoing devaluation of the local currency. In fact, the cedi currency has plummeted more than 40% against the dollar this year, while consumer inflation hit a new 21-year high of 37.2% in September.
Race to the Bottom as NFT Marketplaces Refuse to Pay Artist Royalties
One of the most potentially powerful tools to attract artists, musicians and other creators to embrace blockchain-based NFTs as a way of distributing their work is in jeopardy. Royalties are a big draw for artists, who value the ability of most non-fungible tokens to allow the creator to add a...
Uber Says 70% of New Drivers Signed up to Beat Inflation
As Uber reported its third-quarter earnings, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a pointed stat that spoke volumes about the gig economy in general and the mobility/delivery platform’s allure in particular:. More than 70% of drivers in the U.S. “are saying that one of the considerations of their signing up to...
Cover Genius Raises $70M to Expand Embedded Insurance Offerings
Insurance technology firm Cover Genius says it will expand its embedded insurance model following a $70 million Series D funding round. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the funding round — led by Dawn Capital — will help Cover Genius expand its insurance distribution platform, XCover.
Why Universal ‘Pay Anybody’ Is Coming and Will Change Everything
Ubiquity and choice are the digital promised land. How we get there from here will be a matter of securely opening the payments ecosystem to both while simplifying the field of players that’s gotten too complex. That, at least, is the opinion of Ingo Money CEO Drew Edwards. peaking...
PayTabs Set to Acquire Saudi Arabia’s Digital Pay
PayTabs, a Dubai-based payments company focused on the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) market, has announced that it intends to acquire Saudi Arabian point-of-sale (POS) technology company Digital Pay. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) press release, under the terms of the acquisition, PayTabs will offer Digital Pay...
BIS Sees Cross-Border CBDC Payments as Realistic and Achievable Goal
A four-country test of a cross-border payments system using central bank digital currencies was a success, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) declared last week, finding that creating international payments bridges “is a realistic and achievable goal.”. Carried out under the auspices of the BIS’ Innovation Hub Hong Kong...
SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as FinTech Swipes Share From Banks
“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.
The Four Growth Missions at the Heart of Treasury Transformation
From back office automation to company transformation. Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, told Karen Webster that the technological “COVID toolkit” crafted over the past few years helped firms navigate commerce’s shift to online channels. CFOs and treasurers now...
Intuit Pauses Hiring at Credit Karma as Lending Activity Slows
Intuit has reportedly paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit, with all new hiring to be paused but with no pay cuts and with employees who leave continuing to be replaced. The move came in response to a slowdown in revenue at the personal finance company as consumers face tough times and lending activity slows, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 1).
Equipifi, Q2 Team to Offer BNPL to Digital Bank Customers
FinTech equipifi has launched an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform, offering Q2’s customers access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the collaboration — happening via the Q2 Partner Accelerator program — will combine equipifi’s BNPL tool, which “integrates with banks and credit unions to curate offers that consumers can view, accept and manage through their existing banking apps.”
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
Musk’s Twitter-as-Payments-App Narrative Gains Steam
There’s a growing narrative that Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn’t just planning to make payments a key part of his plans to remake Twitter, but that he bought the social media giant as part of a plan to remake payments. It’s a story that’s been pushed in a...
Uber’s Grocery Investments Boost Platform-Wide Engagement
Early results show that Uber’s investments in its grocery offerings are paying off, by both driving adoption and strengthening the platform’s cross-vertical engagement, company executives shared in prepared remarks Tuesday (Nov. 1) discussing the company’s third quarter financial results. “We are … seeing encouraging consumer adoption signals...
