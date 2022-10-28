ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Ten years after Sandy, Atlantic City still suffering floods

By ANGELA WEISS, AndrÃ©a BAMBINO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVEsn_0iqTAQ3O00
Atlantic City, where flooding is still a near-daily part of life a decade post-Sandy /AFP

A decade after Superstorm Sandy ravaged the US east coast, the seaside town Atlantic City has fortified its famous boardwalk that narrowly divides casinos and the ocean.

But in certain neighborhoods, flooded streets have become routine.

North of the city dubbed the Vegas of the East Coast, a new stretch of boardwalk is protected from crashing waves by a rock barrier and a seawall, a $60 million project completed in 2018.

Further inland stands a wasteland of sorts, where a few buildings still tower, survivors of the deadly storm's devastation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4zkT_0iqTAQ3O00
A plaque marking the height of the water when Sandy struck Atlantic City in 2012, seen at the Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House /AFP

Jim Rutala, a private planning consultant for the city, said the tens of millions in investment in the shoreline have "provided tremendous protection" and could accommodate new construction.

Founded in the 19th century as a spa resort, Atlantic City feted its golden age during the Prohibition era in the 1920s, a haven for revelers and the high-rolling mob before it later became a tourist destination thanks to its nightclubs and casinos.

- 'Economic generator' -

The city immortalized in song by Bruce Springsteen has always benefited from its spot on the sea, but the threat of rising waters has made the area increasingly vulnerable.

On October 29, 2012, Sandy -- which left more than 100 people in the United States dead -- caused serious damage to nine percent of homes in Atlantic City, according to the state of New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f0tr_0iqTAQ3O00
An aerial view of the neighborhood Chelsea Heights in Atlantic City /AFP

The city of some 40,000 people is "a tremendous economic generator," said Rutala, where 35 percent of residents live in poverty.

Further south, where hotels, casinos and restaurants populate the seaside, some of the shoreline was able to weather Sandy thanks to beaches and artificial dunes that the Army Corps of Engineers had constructed, with millions of cubic meters of sand washed offshore.

Without them "water would be lapping up against the boardwalk," said Kimberly McKenna, the associate director of the Stockton University Coastal Research Center.

But "at some point, we're either gonna run out of sand, or it'll be too expensive to keep up," said the geologist.

- High-tide flooding -

Heading a little deeper toward the back of the bay shows just how quickly the water that's made Atlantic City a tourist hotspot can become a handicap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsoM8_0iqTAQ3O00
Freddie Restrepo in front of his Atlantic City home that was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy a decade ago /AFP

"Every time it rains, any rain other than a light rain will cause a flood on this street," said lifelong resident Thomas Gitto.

The 62-year-old retiree worked for decades in the casinos, and has always lived on the same street of modest homes.

"We even have a joke -- it says that if it just gets cloudy, it will flood. And it's true. Because anytime we have like a full moon, or some kind of storm coming, the water comes up through the sewer, and the street will flood all the way up to the porch and sometimes it even comes inside the house," Gitto told AFP.

The high-tide floods are likely to become increasingly common as sea levels rise due to climate change.

Atlantic City should expect to experience such inundations between 17 and 75 days per year by 2030, compared to less than once a year in 1950, according to a 2019 study by Rutgers University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv6y7_0iqTAQ3O00
Streets frequently flood in Atlantic City's Chelsea Heights neighborhood, shown here /AFP

In the Chelsea Heights neighborhood, Freddie Restrepo and his sister Paula, immigrants from Colombia, lost both of their side-by-side homes to Sandy.

After 10 years and a number of mishaps, they have only been able to rebuild the walls and foundations that are now raised, similar to a number of properties in the area.

Today, according to Restrepo, the street frequently floods.

- 'A lot worse' -

Nearby at his tavern Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House, co-owner Elvis Cadavid says "things have just gotten a lot worse."

"We're well aware of when the flooding is going to happen," he said. "So we deal with it, we postpone openings, we sometimes close early. If it's really bad, we might close for the day, we might lose a day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFJt4_0iqTAQ3O00
Elvis Cadavid, co-owner of the Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Atlantic City /AFP

Rutala said the city, cognizant of its weak spots, started renovating its drainage system and has constructed several bulkheads bordering the interior bay.

Since Sandy, more than 300 homeowners in Atlantic City -- and more than 7,000 in New Jersey -- have received aid on average of more than $120,000 to rebuild, according to state figures.

But according to Rutala, at least 200 homes are still classified as regular flood victims.

Comments / 1

Related
seaislenews.com

Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings

When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Atlantic City Announces ‘Adjacent Festival’ for Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Lace up your Doc Martens and draw on some winged eyeliner. On Memorial Day weekend 2023, Atlantic City is going emo. The city has announced the first ever Adjacent Music Festival, which will feature local and national heavy-metal bands and draw large crowds of gothy tourists. The announcement comes after the unexpected cancellation of the ‘When We Were Young’ festival in Las Vegas, which excited metalheads across the country.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Lund's Fisheries Commends Fishermen, Scientists, and Coast Guard in Rescue of Vessel

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / Yesterday morning, two fishing vessels, which have been long time suppliers to Lund's Fisheries were involved in an incident sixty miles off the coast of Virginia. The F/V Tremont collided with a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel and sunk. The F/V Dyrsten which had been operating nearby, came to their assistance.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey man faces life in prison for peddling dangerous amount of hard drugs

A Manchester Township resident is looking at a sentence of up to life in prison after being charged with running a drug trafficking operation of some pretty hard narcotics. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
AFP

AFP

91K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy