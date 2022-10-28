On Good Things Utah this morning – Getting married can be an exciting moment in our lives. But oftentimes, we’re so busy planning the wedding, we end up neglecting the most important thing — the marriage itself! While some couples find wedded bliss after dating for a month and elope at the county courthouse, it’s not the same for those who realize that after a decade together, they hardly knew their spouse. Before getting the invitations or finding the perfect dress, secure your relationship by cultivating healthy discussions with your partner. In an effort to fortify foundations, we have a few suggestions that will help develop a strongly rooted marriage based on friendship and open communication. After all, who wants to take chances, second-guessing for the rest of their lives?

UTAH STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO