Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
Krispy Kreme scares up $2 dozen special on Saturdays, free doughnut on Halloween in October
Can you make Halloween any sweeter? Well, Krispy Kreme is doing just that with lots of spooky offers in October. Krispy Kreme is introducing an all-new Haunted House Collection of doughnuts — available starting Oct. 10, including the following:. Spooky Spider Doughnut – An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in...
Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy
There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Cookies
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays! I love the festive fall colors, dressing up in costume and decorating the house with spooky- fun animated décor! There is no added holiday pressure with gift swaps, sales or large holiday meals. Halloween is simply about FUN! One of my favorite ways to kick off a holiday season is with these delicious and easy cut out cookies. This was always a favorite family tradition in my home growing up, and is now something Tyler looks forward to every season. Tyler enjoys being the dedicated “sprinkler” to enhance our creations!
ABC 4
Pop stars have taken over our set for Halloween
On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s a special Halloween edition of the show and we are all dressed up for it! Try and recognize Nicea as Katy Perry, Brianne as Britney Spears, Deena as Gwen Stefani and Surae as Dolly Parton herself – the pop divas have taken over our set!
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
ABC 4
Fantastical fairy makeup for a flashy, fun Halloween
As a makeup artist for eight years, Jordan Ruggeri is an incredible artist. Ruggeri demonstrated how to do fairy makeup for a flashy, fun and fantasy filled Halloween. This makeup look builds off of a natural makeup base. His model, Cera Gibson, has been involved in music videos, album covers...
pethelpful.com
Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October
A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
Candy-Hungry Ghouls Are Heading to Your Doorstep — What Time Does Trick-or-Treating Start?
As All Hallow's Eve approaches — caricature-like pumpkins, clusters of mums, and 12-foot skeletons adorning neighborhoods across America — adults everywhere stock up on candy, preparing to appease herds of ghoulish, ghastly, and grotesque trick-or-treaters. Of course, among the sea of prepubescent monsters and goblins are pretty princesses, superheroes, and fairies, but they, too, have a ferocious thirst for high fructose corn syrup and dextrose.
27 Dogs Who Deserve An Award For Their Halloween Costumes
I'm already planning for another dog costume next year.
Boston Globe
Halloween cocktail recipe: How to make a Hellfire Highball
"It does exactly what you want those espresso martinis to do." If you’re a fan of the espresso martini, you may want to sip on the non-traditional Hellfire Highball for Halloween. Master of ceremonies at Ghost Tequila Alex Carregal, together with host Jackson Cannon, recently walked us through how to make the cocktail, a rich and decadent treat.
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Keeping safe this Halloween despite variants COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. […]
Lottie Badlow shares tips for using leftover Halloween candy
"Great British Bakeoff" fan favorite Lottie Bedlow shared her recipes for leftover Halloween candy with "GMA3."
ABC 4
Wedding planners share the hottest colors for winter weddings
On Good Things Utah this morning – Getting married can be an exciting moment in our lives. But oftentimes, we’re so busy planning the wedding, we end up neglecting the most important thing — the marriage itself! While some couples find wedded bliss after dating for a month and elope at the county courthouse, it’s not the same for those who realize that after a decade together, they hardly knew their spouse. Before getting the invitations or finding the perfect dress, secure your relationship by cultivating healthy discussions with your partner. In an effort to fortify foundations, we have a few suggestions that will help develop a strongly rooted marriage based on friendship and open communication. After all, who wants to take chances, second-guessing for the rest of their lives?
Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom
With Halloween less than a week away, parents everywhere are riddled with anxiety over what some stranger might put in a candy bar. The worst case has kids take a bite filled with a razor blade, needle, or broken glass. But there is hope. A cheeky warning. On a fun...
Just in time for Trick-or-Treat: UGA researchers analyze candy corn
Candy corn is either the first or the last piece of candy you reach for around the Halloween season. Gwendolyn Schaufelberger, a pre-pharmacy student at the University of Georgia, said, “It’s probably my favorite Halloween candy. I think it’s because of the nostalgia, though, because it tastes like plastic to me.”
Comments / 0