Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville fourth quarter comeback stuns Winston County
DOUBLE SPRINGS – Falkville closed the regular season by stunning the Winston Co. Yellow Jackets with 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points to come from behind to win. Falkville, who had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, had to overcome two double-digit deficits in the first half for the win.
Kid catches 70 pound catfish in Lake Guntersville
A fishing trip with his grandpa turned into a big catch for 10-year-old Nick Parcus.
Cover Alabama to host community health fair in DeKalb County
DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.
5th Sunday Night Singing in Ohatchee and Weaver
Calhoun County, AL – Two cities are hold ing 5th Sunday Night Singing on Sunday, October 30th. Ohatchee Church of God will be meeting at 5:00 pm and Weaver Church of God will meet at 6:00 pm. Both will host a variety of Christian music – something for every member of the family. There will be a fellowship event after the service. Both events are open to the public and free.
WAAY-TV
Events across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone on Sunday evening. Her family and friends gathered with members of the community in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing since Sept. 26. She was last spotted at...
weisradio.com
Two Car Accident on Cedar Bluff Rd.
This afternoon there was a multi-car accident on Cedar Bluff Rd involving at least two vehicles, one of which was a police SUV. Both vehicles appeared to have significant damage to the front, but no serious injuries have been reported as of yet.
allongeorgia.com
CHS to have counselors available Tuesday
Chattooga High Counseling released the following statement: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our CHS students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We will have counselors on site Tuesday morning to offer support.”. Tragedy Strikes Chattooga County.
WAFF
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – As first reported by WBRC a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. No further information has been released at this time.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
weisradio.com
Families Attend Hospice Service to Remember Loved Ones
ROME, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 – For the first time since 2019, Heyman Hospice Care on Tuesday night held an in-person memorial service to remember patients and family members served by the organization. A small crowd gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome to remember loved ones who...
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Piedmont Downtown Trick of Treat
Piedmont, AL – On Monday, October 31st from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm the city of Piedmont will host a Downtown Trick of Treat event. Spooky season is just around the corner so make plans to visit The City of Piedmonts Annual Downtown Trick or Treat event Monday, October 31st 2022 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday October 30th
Joseph Sasser 51 of Boaz, was arrested on October 29th at 5:53 PM, charged with two counts of Failure To Appear, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Wood 56 of Centre, was...
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
