Skykomish, WA

KING 5

Police investigating multiple armed robberies at Pierce County cannabis shops in just 1 week

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — There have been four armed robberies of cannabis shops in Pierce County in just one week, according to police. Pierce County Sheriff's Sgt. Darren Moss said multiple factors lead investigators to believe the crimes could be connected. In each instance, the thieves used vehicles to ram down the front doors, the number of suspects was consistent and the suspects all used stolen vehicles.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County

KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Bellevue police arrest 3 suspects linked to multiple burglaries, car thefts

BELLEVUE, Wash — Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) arrested three people who face a combined 20 charges, including burglary, car theft and identity theft. According to the BPD, the investigation initially began when patrol officers looked into a Sept. 15 burglary in which $5,000 was stolen from a Bellevue business. The BPD said an officer recognized two suspects from surveillance video, which launched a larger investigation after they were identified.
BELLEVUE, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
q13fox.com

Man, woman found dead in Georgetown apartment; suspect arrested

SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of two people down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived, they found the...
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck

EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA
kpq.com

Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway

A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
MALAGA, WA
kpq.com

Four Injured In Manson Wine Barrel Train Accident

Four people are injured from an accident Sunday night during the Haunted Manson celebration. The Manson Chamber of Commerce reported the wine barrel train giving rides in downtown Manson had three of its seven barrels over turned, which injured three children and one adult. Two of those injured were taken...
MANSON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
