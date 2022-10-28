ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls Early Learning Family Center earns Special Olympics recognition

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hZO6_0iqT8l6M00

Special Olympics International has declared the Great Falls Early Learning Family Center as one of three official Special Olympics national banner Unified Champion Schools in Montana.

Statewide leadership, the staff, and students have demonstrated their commitment to inclusion. Staff were surprised with the award Friday morning to be recognized for the work they do each day with young students.

Collette Getten has been the principal since they opened in 2010 and is honored her staff has been noticed for the impact they have on kids’ lives.

“It's really, really exciting. You know, we do this work day in and day out and we love what we do and we cheer each other on,” Getten said. “But it's kind of fun to think that they're being cheered on from a different level, too.

She added, "I just think that as educators at the heart of what we do every day is the idea that all kids belong. And so every single day we make sure that children get the opportunity to experience fun and play and success.”

A news release states: "These school communities have shown impressive determination and are helping Special Olympics move towards their collective goal of creating a truly ‘Unified Generation’ of young people who embrace differences and lead social change. They are literally redefining the future as they make our communities more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities, and in doing so, making the world a more accepting place for all."

Carroll College and Capital High School in Helena also received the award.

TRENDING ARTICLES

MTN News
Sinclair dinosaur in Billings destroyed

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls closing for renovations starting Sunday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - MacKenzie River Pizza in Great Falls is closing Sunday for renovations. According to the restaurant, they are planning on being open again on Nov. 17. “We’re closing our doors for some exciting updates to the restaurant with a hopeful reopening on November 17th,” a post to their social media reads. “Please stay tuned on our Facebook for updates. We can’t wait to show you the new space.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy