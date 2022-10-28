Chamisa’s PreK classes had a walking field trip to White Rock Fire Station #3 Thursday on N.M. 4. This trip was a culmination of their unit on Community Helpers. Students had a tour of the fire station, saw the ladder fire truck, ambulance, and a firefighter in his full gear. They would like to give a huge thank you to Los Alamos Police Ofc. Smith for helping the students cross the roads safely and all personnel at Station #3 for an awesome visit! Photo by Debra Snow.

