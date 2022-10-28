Top-10 IOL for the 2023 NFL Draft: O’Cyrus Torrence, Sedrick Van Pran & More

A handful of elite prospects top Luca Sartirana's 2023 NFL Draft board at interior offensive line

Neither the guard nor center position is particularly deep in the 2023 class. But at the same time, there are a small handful of prospects with the potential to go relatively high and be starters at the next level.

The offensive guards and centers are ranked based on in which order I think they will be picked, but it will be highlighted what my thoughts on them are. You can find all my previous Top 10s for the 2023 NFL Draft here:

OGs

1. O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

6’5”, 347 lbs., Senior

The former Louisiana standout has been able to maintain his impressive level of play after transferring to Florida and a much tougher conference in the SEC. He is shining in almost every game despite facing the best interior defensive linemen in College Football on a weekly basis.

Torrence possesses a top-tier combination of raw power and strength: he’s an absolute monster at the point of attack where he can consistently impose himself physically and lock down opposing defensive tackles. In the run game, he’s a one-man wrecking crew who opens up lanes for the running backs while easily moving defenders out of the way. Torrence has the best raw tools among guards in this draft class but he still suffers against quicker, smaller and more explosive defensive tackles in pass protection, but on the whole is very good to dominant in pass pro. I expect him to be selected late on day 1 or early on day 2.

Personal ranking: #1

2. Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

6’4”, 330 lbs., Redshirt junior

Robinson is a well-refined offensive guard who excels with the use of his hands: he’s explosive at the point of attack and he does a great job of manipulating defenders by taking advantage of his strong hands and lower-body. He’s a people mover in the run game where he’s an impact player also at the second level.

In pass protection, despite the fact that his hand usage remains on point, he’s not particularly flexible and he looks heavy on his lower-body, as fast pass rusher can also mess up his footwork. Although he needs some refinement as a pass rusher, I expect Robinson to be selected in the 2nd round.

Personal ranking: #2

3. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

6’2”, 320 lbs., Redshirt senior

As an average athlete, Alabama veteran guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. mainly wins with his great technical refinement and strength. Ekiyor is a force at the point of attack where he emerges as a dominant player because of his strong base and exceptional strength. It’s extremely hard to bull rush him and once he lands his hands on the opposing defensive tackle, the power he’s able to generate with his base is impressive.

However, Ekiyor’s lack of athleticism limits his upside, but his refinement allows him to potentially be a reliable player both in pass protection and run blocking at the next level. I expect him to be selected around the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: #6

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

6’6”, 303 lbs., 6th year senior

Mauch has mainly played as an offensive tackle at North Dakota State, but he possesses significantly more upside playing inside. He is one of the best run blockers in the whole 2023 offensive linemen draft class; he’s a very good athlete who’s extremely reliable on a snap to snap basis at making things happen in the run game. He’s strong, light on his feet and well-refined technically with the use of his hands.

With that being said, he will need to step his game up in pass protection coming from the FCS level. Even though he needs work in pass protection, Mauch’s refinement, athleticism and strength are all well above average. I expect him to be selected around the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: #3

5. Andrew Vorhees, USC

6’6”, 328 lbs., 6th year senior

A big-time veteran who has significant experience playing both at tackle and guard, offering valuable versatility to his future franchise. Vorhees is a mountain of an offensive lineman who does his best in the run game, where he plays with a mean streak as he displays both impressive power, strength as well as solid athleticism for a player of his size. In pass protection, his lack of explosiveness, flexibility and lateral agility, make him more vulnerable, but he’s still refined and strong enough to become a starter in the NFL. I expect him to be selected late on day 2 or early on day 3.

Personal ranking: #4

*Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe is my #5 ranked OG

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: USC Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) in action during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

OCs

1. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

6’4”, 315 lbs., 6th year senior

John Michael Schmitz is in play to be the most refined offensive lineman in the 2023 draft class. Although sometimes he often looks overly impulsive in pass protection, something that leads him to lose his balance or misplace his hands, overall, he is an extremely reliable and refined center both in pass protection and run blocking.

He displays a high football IQ, has a strong base with quick feet, and he’s a people mover in the run game. Schmitz has ton of experience as a 6th year college player and looks like a plug and play piece at the next level. He’s also a good athlete with above average explosiveness and lateral agility. I’m expecting him to be selected late on day 1 or early on day 2.

Personal ranking: #1

2. Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

6’4”, 310 lbs., Junior

A young yet extremely consistent center both in pass protection and run blocking. Van Pran is a very good athlete who’s perennially active in the run game: he’s aggressive at the point of attack while displaying powerful hands and he’s an impact player at the second level.

Not only is he explosive, but he displays light feet and well above average lateral mobility in addition to playing with tremendous effort. Van Pran sometimes struggles with his lack of length that leads some defensive linemen to land their hands on his first to create a gap, but he’s a strong player with some good ability to overcome those situations. I expect him to be selected in the 2nd round.

Personal ranking: #2

3. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

6’3”, 305 lbs., 6th year senior

A big-time veteran who has improved steadily throughout his career. Oluwatimi is a very good run blocker who’s a solid athlete with great instincts and high football IQ. NFL teams knows what they’ll get in Oluwatimi given his huge experience.

Even though he doesn’t offer much upside, he has been able to prove that he’s as consistent as you could ask for. He displays great power at the point of attack: he plays aggressively and has an extremely solid anchor. I expect Oluwatimi to be selected around the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: #5

4. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

6’5”, 303 lbs., Redshirt senior

A relatively versatile interior offensive lineman, Patterson has excellent technical refinement, especially with his footwork and hand usage. However, he lacks athleticism and explosiveness.

Overall he’s a player with a solid floor who isn’t a liability neither in pass protection or pass blocking, but at the same time he doesn’t possess the high end traits that would give him the potential to become a premiere player at his position. He displays solid awareness and offers good versatility as he has played all over the offensive line. I expect him to be selected late on day 2 or early on day 3.

Personal ranking: #6

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) walks off the field after the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. © Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Steve Avila, TCU

6’4”, 339 lbs., Redshirt senior

A massive center with a rock-solid anchor and impressive power at the point of attack, Avila dominates thanks to his strength and above average technical refinement. Avila has played both as a center and guard at TCU and he offers the versatility to play both position at a high level in the NFL. Although he lacks a bit of athleticism and agility, he’s a people mover who can impose himself physically a ridiculous rate. I expect Avila to be selected late on day 2 or early on day 3.

Personal ranking: #3

*Ohio State’s Luke Wyler is my #4 ranked OC.