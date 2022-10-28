Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Arrested After Stealing $20,000 from a Residence
A Manitowoc man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $20,000 in cash from a residence. Officers were called to a home on South 26th Street at 12:45 Sunday afternoon (October 20th) after the homeowner reported the theft. The woman told police she had come home from a shopping trip...
1065thebuzz.com
12 Victims I-D’d, but Washington County Illegal Photo and Video Case May Involve Even More
The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced
A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac resident found shot in the leg, police investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Fond du Lac was found with a bullet wound in their leg on October 31, prompting an investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department. According to a release, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday near the 100...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
wwisradio.com
Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac Robbed; Police Searching for Guns and Suspicious Vehicle
(Fond du Lac, WI) — There’s a search for missing guns after a burglary at the Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac. It happened Friday night at the Fleet Farm on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say it looks like the suspect cut a hole in the fence, broke into the store and stole several guns and boxes of ammunition. Police are looking for a light colored Pontiac Aztec in connection to the case.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom
During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
WISN
Ozaukee County missing 14-year-old girl located
WEST BEND, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook post Monday night that 14-year-old, Abigail Taft has been located safe and reunited with her family. Original story. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old-girl, Abigail Taft. Taft planned to spend the night at...
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County fatal crash; West Bend man dead, drove through field
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that involved a truck that went through a cornfield and hit an embankment near Glacier Drive and County Highway D on Sunday, Oct. 30. The sheriff’s office received the first report about the truck in...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman
Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
