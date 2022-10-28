ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Comments / 5

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty

PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
MEQUON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested After Stealing $20,000 from a Residence

A Manitowoc man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $20,000 in cash from a residence. Officers were called to a home on South 26th Street at 12:45 Sunday afternoon (October 20th) after the homeowner reported the theft. The woman told police she had come home from a shopping trip...
MANITOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

12 Victims I-D’d, but Washington County Illegal Photo and Video Case May Involve Even More

The case of a person caught taking illegal photos and videos of juvenile girls in neighboring Washington County may be more extensive than first thought. Seventeen-year-old Bryan Seban of the Town of Polk is already facing twenty-seven felony charges including exposing a child to harmful material, invasion of privacy with a surveillance device, and possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges were filed this past Thursday in Washington County Circuit Court in connection with images taken when high school acquaintances would be visiting to swim at Seban’s house and would be changing in or out of their swimsuits.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Convicted for 4th OWI Sentenced

A Manitowoc man who was convicted for his 4th OWI has been sentenced. Blake A. Lohmeier pleaded guilty to the charge on September 16th, 2020, and was sentenced to 8 months in the County Jail and three years probation on October 20th. As a part of his probation, Lohmeier must...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac Robbed; Police Searching for Guns and Suspicious Vehicle

(Fond du Lac, WI) — There’s a search for missing guns after a burglary at the Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac. It happened Friday night at the Fleet Farm on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say it looks like the suspect cut a hole in the fence, broke into the store and stole several guns and boxes of ammunition. Police are looking for a light colored Pontiac Aztec in connection to the case.
FOND DU LAC, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom

During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Ozaukee County missing 14-year-old girl located

WEST BEND, Wis. — The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office updated their Facebook post Monday night that 14-year-old, Abigail Taft has been located safe and reunited with her family. Original story. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old-girl, Abigail Taft. Taft planned to spend the night at...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire: Father and son dead, neighbors say

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha apartment building fire left two dead – believed to be a father and son – early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. The Kenosha police and fire departments were called to the building near 36th Avenue and 50th Street around 1 a.m. Less than an hour after arrival, the fire was put out.
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman

Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy