ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

The 2022 Staten Island Power 100

Staten Island has long been considered the “forgotten borough,” but it’s forgotten no more. Earlier this year, comedian Pete Davidson made headlines for escorting Kim Kardashian back to his home borough for dinner. Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, while her brother adjusted to life as the new king of England. And to be fair, a long list of historical luminaries – including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush – have made their own visits to the island in years past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sets up call center to ensure local abortion access

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a new call center Tuesday for people seeking abortions in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the first-of-its-kind Abortion Access Hub that will confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers operating within the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy