There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
New NYC public schools to be all-electric: 7 things to know about the $4 billion plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — All new public schools in New York City will be all-electric under a new $4 billion plan to combat climate change, create healthier learning environments, improve air quality in communities disproportionately burdened by climate change and environmental injustice, and help develop the next generation’s green workforce.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
Some New Yorkers eligible for nearly $1,000 to help with heating bills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers in low- and middle-income households will be eligible for nearly $1,000 in home heating aid, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide up to $976 to households with monthly incomes as high as $5,485, or annual gross incomes of $65,829, according to Hochul’s office.
Full scholarships available for EMT training on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking of becoming an EMT? Now might be the time, as Staten Island University Hospital has announced that it will award several full scholarships for EMT training in the borough. A total of 10 scholarships, valued at between $1,000 and $1,200 each, will be awarded...
NYC is seeking developers to build 150k square feet of space on Staten Island to house city offices and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City initiative meant to inject economic stimulus into the outer-boroughs has set its sights on the North Shore, and it’s coming with a large appetite. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Wednesday that it wants to see building...
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
Delays on Goethals Bridge due to traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on Goethals Bridge to Staten Island due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The congestion on Goethals was reported around 9 a.m. Earlier,...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Staten Island Power 100
Staten Island has long been considered the “forgotten borough,” but it’s forgotten no more. Earlier this year, comedian Pete Davidson made headlines for escorting Kim Kardashian back to his home borough for dinner. Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, while her brother adjusted to life as the new king of England. And to be fair, a long list of historical luminaries – including former Presidents John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush – have made their own visits to the island in years past.
NYC sets up call center to ensure local abortion access
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a new call center Tuesday for people seeking abortions in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the first-of-its-kind Abortion Access Hub that will confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers operating within the five boroughs.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
No, you can’t cut the line in front of me at the supermarket (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – I like to think I’m somewhat of a nice guy. I hold the door open for people. I let drivers in oncoming traffic make left turns in front of me. I’m kind to animals. But there are limits. And I reach mine when...
