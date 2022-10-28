Read full article on original website
Martin Family- GoFundMe
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Alizabeth Martin and her children of Prophetstown as they move forward after losing husband and father Damien Martin in a car crash in late September. Donations can be made HERE. Pastor Diana Verhulst of Prophetstown is administering the fun and can be...
Tampico Harvest Music Celebration Draws Near
Tampico Baptist Church will be hosting a Harvest Music Celebration featuring The Good Stewards on Sunday Nov. 13th starting at 6pm. Fans of music and fellowship from all Tampico and beyond are welcome to come and enjoy the sounds of the season. There will be refreshments served after the show....
Halloween Weekend Was “Boo”tiful (photos)
Some information provided by Amy Achs, Erie AP Correspondent. Part of the Revitalize Erie’s Pumpkin Bash celebrations, Saturday, was the Pumpkin Dash 5K sponsored by Whitney Misfeldt and Modern Woodmen of America and Revitalize Erie volunteers. A total of $3,405 was raised with all proceeds presented to Revitalize Erie for further projects and improvements.
Local Trick-or-Treat Hours, Sunday Halloween Fun In Tampico
One more day of Halloween fun before the official Trick-or-Treat day. Tampico is holding several events today (Sunday) on Main Street including a scavenger hunt all starting at 1:00. Sunday. Scavenger Hunt: Tampico will host a town wide scavenger hunt, costume contest, a trunk-or-treat event, and kids’ craft activities starting...
Erie CUSD Illinois Report Card
With the release of the Illinois School District Report Cards from the Illinois State Board of Education last week, area schools are getting their first sets of post-Covid data. The reports include a wide range of information on each district and are used to help assess academic growth, guide instruction and provide a snapshot of a district’s culture.
Mid-Term Election Next Tuesday; Specimen Ballot
Citizens will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, November 8th in the 2022 Mid-Term Election. Polls will be open from 6:00AM-7:00PM. For additional voting and election information go to the Whiteside County Clerk’s Webpage.
