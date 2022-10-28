ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Gun found under sofa cushion of man in raid in Richmond, police allege

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in Richmond and arrested a 47-year-old man after authorities allege they recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and steroids last week. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the residence of Thomas Vincifora on the 200 block of Center Street on Thursday shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies

Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Woman Shot Man Dead – Brooklyn 5:20 pm

Around 5:20 pm tonight, a man and woman were shot multiple times outside of 2932 Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay. (See News) The 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and stomach. The 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and butt. He died. The shooter took off in a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting

PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
News 12

NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies

Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
