Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Gun found under sofa cushion of man in raid in Richmond, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in Richmond and arrested a 47-year-old man after authorities allege they recovered a loaded gun, cocaine and steroids last week. Officers armed with a search warrant swarmed the residence of Thomas Vincifora on the 200 block of Center Street on Thursday shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police and the criminal complaint.
News 12
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn. Officers say the two suspects are responsible for robbing cab drivers in three separate incidents across the borough. The first incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 10 p.m....
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
queenoftheclick.com
Woman Shot Man Dead – Brooklyn 5:20 pm
Around 5:20 pm tonight, a man and woman were shot multiple times outside of 2932 Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay. (See News) The 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and stomach. The 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and butt. He died. The shooter took off in a...
Officials: 2 Newark police officers shot from roof by gunman
NEWARK, N.J. — Officials have confirmed that two New Jersey police officers were shot by an at-large gunman from the roof of a building, according to NJ.com. The incident occurred at Van Velsor Pl. and Chancellor Ave. around 2 p.m., with the nearby Chancellor Avenue School being put on lockdown out an abundance of caution, as reported by ABC7.
Thief shoots at door, robs cashier at gunpoint at Brooklyn convenience store: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a man who shot the door of a Brooklyn convenience store and then robbed the cashier at gunpoint, police said Monday.
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting
PATERSON, NJ – The city of Paterson was again awakened by early morning gunfire. This time, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the street. According to police, officers found the man unconscious in the street outside an Elm Street home near Mill Street Saturday morning. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police reported this as the 20th homicide of 2022. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Paterson neighborhood wakes up to fatal shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
News 12
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Police: Man exposed himself to 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Investigators said he also offered her money to perform a sex act. The disturbing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on 38th Street near 13th Avenue in Borough Park. Police said the man lured the girl into a building, but she was able to run away. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happened in the seconds leading up to a 2020 crash that left Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, paralyzed from the neck down?. According to prosecutors, it was an intentional act carried out by the man behind the wheel...
Shots fired in Port Richmond prompts investigation by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Port Richmond on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting about four shots fired on Seymour Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. A silver vehicle allegedly...
Cops: Child found after being reported missing on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl has been found after being reported missing from her home in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The NYPD had previously asked for the public’s assistance to locate Ariyah Garcia-Smith, who had last been seen leaving her home on Sept. 21. The...
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 7