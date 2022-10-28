ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

WGN News

Police: Bank robbed in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Channahon Police Arrest Fleeing Subject After Dropped 9-1-1 Call

Channahon Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Norther Illinois Dr. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Dr.
CHANNAHON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man arrested in Plano theft

An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
PLANO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court

Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
URBANA, IL
WGN News

1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
JOLIET, IL

