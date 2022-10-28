Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged student assault at Flossmoor, IL high school under investigation
The school superintendent and the principal are asking parents to call police if they or their child has any information about what happened.
‘Police didn’t listen to the tenants,’ says family of landlord allegedly killed by resident
WGN News reached out to Chicago police for comment
Police: Bank robbed in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A bank was robbed late Monday afternoon in Joliet. According to the Joliet Police Department, officers were called to PNC Bank in the 2400 block of Route 59 for an activated alarm around 4:48 p.m. When police arrived, they learned the bank had been robbed. Police said a man entered the bank […]
Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police supervisor quits amid probe into racist, incendiary social media posts
CHICAGO - A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down...
wjol.com
Channahon Police Arrest Fleeing Subject After Dropped 9-1-1 Call
Channahon Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Norther Illinois Dr. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Dr.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Fire Department responds to fire in 2-story townhouse on Wisteria Court
Naperville Fire Department answers 911 call that reports structure fire in 1900 Block of Wisteria Court. No civilian or firefighter injuries reported. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Thanks for calling 911 when necessary. Be alert. Stay safe.)
Aurora man who beat up pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 5 years
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man who was charged with punching and kicking his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to five years in jail. Alexander Authement, 29, got into an argument with his girlfriend, who was six months pregnant, on March 23 and punched her in the face before pushing her to the ground, officials said.
Kankakee man arrested for buying gun used to kill Bradley police officer in 2021
A Kankakee man is now accused of being a “straw-purchaser” for the gun that was used to kill a Bradley police sergeant. Jaron Shannon is one of eight people facing charges in the 2021 shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic.
Protesters interrupt Flossmoor forum after 64-year-old woman shot dead by police
The 64-year-old was shot and killed in July after police said she charged at officers with a knife while they responded to a domestic dispute.
Urbana man found not guilty of 2018 murder
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man was found not guilty of first degree murder over the weekend. Keith Campbell was arrested in Cook County in May 2021 by U.S. Marshals after being charged with first degree murder following an incident in July 2018. Urbana Police were called to a party on July 21, 2018, […]
1 man dead after gunfire exchange, vehicle crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. — A man was pronounced dead after police were called to a report of shots fired in Joliet Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Columbia St and Henderson Ave around 12:20 p.m. where they found a SUV crashed on its side with an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside. […]
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
ktvo.com
Illinois man charged following early morning stabbing in southeast Iowa
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Illinois man is facing a felony charge following a report of an early morning stabbing in southeast Iowa. Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Oskaloosa police officers were called to Eltse Hall on the William Penn University campus. When they arrived, officers found a man with...
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
Comments / 1