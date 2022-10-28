ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

State police will update Delphi murder case Monday

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Kelsi German rearranges some of the trinkets in front of the memorial for Abby and Libby, two teenagers who were killed. Exponent File Photo

Indiana State Police will host a joint press conference Monday morning to provide an update on the Delphi murder case.

No specific information is available yet, but ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers said the Delphi double homicide task force will give the latest updates on the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.

The Carroll County prosecutor's office and the U.S. Marshalls Service will be there too, Piers said.

Fox59 News reported that a man named Richard Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail around noon in connection with the murder case. Kelsi German, sister of Libby German, also tweeted about the press conference, saying she is "grateful for all of you," and that she will have no public comments at this time.

