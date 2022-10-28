Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area
(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing
Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
Baltimore bakery reopens nearly one year after burglary
Last November, the black-owned bakery Baked in Northwest Baltimore was ransacked and destroyed. Saturday, they are reopening their retail store.
Christmas Village to bring record number of vendors to Baltimore this year
With October coming to a close, Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays, and that means the Inner Harbor will see the return of the popular Christmas Village.
interviewmagazine.com
Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes
New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Rosedale woman
——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
wmar2news
I said "BRR"...
Freeze Watches go into effect for Cecil, Harford, and north-central Baltimore county early Friday morning (2 AM - 8 AM). Freeze Watches go into effect for these areas because the growing season is still ongoing across our northeastern communities. If winds decrease later tonight, the atmosphere may decouple (air at...
whatsupmag.com
Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern
The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
Wbaltv.com
Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.
Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
Study: Living comfortably in Baltimore is going to cost you
There's a new study showing how much money you need to earn to live comfortably in Baltimore. The study found the average income is Baltimore is $52,164.
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore
Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.
AdWeek
Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
southbmore.com
Photo Tour of the Renovated Park Space Behind Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
The renovated waterfront park space located along the Gwynns Falls Trail and behind the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore garage has reopened. The project was done in conjunction with Topgolf construction. In March 2017, Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Animal Control and Baltimore Animal...
Aldo's Ristorante closes in Baltimore's Little Italy
A longtime restaurant in the heart of Baltimore's Little Italy has closed. Mackenzie Commercial confirmed that Aldo's Ristorante, on South High Street near Fawn Street, was sold today.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
