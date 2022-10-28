ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area

(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale woman

——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale woman. Joann Chavious, 41, was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 3 p.m. on Sunday wearing a gray Under Armour jacket and jeans. Chavious may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Maryland...
ROSEDALE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis

Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wmar2news

I said "BRR"...

Freeze Watches go into effect for Cecil, Harford, and north-central Baltimore county early Friday morning (2 AM - 8 AM). Freeze Watches go into effect for these areas because the growing season is still ongoing across our northeastern communities. If winds decrease later tonight, the atmosphere may decouple (air at...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern

The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Patagonia picked Baltimore for its biggest store yet. Here's why.

Patagonia will open its Baltimore store -- the outdoor clothing and gear retailer's largest location yet -- in early November. The company will celebrate its arrival in Charm City with a two-day grand opening celebration on Nov. 5 and 6, with the goal of introducing both the brand itself as well as Patagonia's community engagement efforts, which are already underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD

Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
OLNEY, MD
AdWeek

Veteran WBAL Anchor Stan Stovall to Retire at End of November

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBAL veteran news anchor Stan Stovall said he is retiring at the end November. “Stovall is one of the most well-known and...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the Renovated Park Space Behind Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

The renovated waterfront park space located along the Gwynns Falls Trail and behind the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore garage has reopened. The project was done in conjunction with Topgolf construction. In March 2017, Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Animal Control and Baltimore Animal...
BALTIMORE, MD

