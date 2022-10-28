Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
brproud.com
Locals in Baton Rouge count on luck in hopes of scoring billion dollar jackpot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRROUD)– Hours ahead of the drawing, people in Baton Rouge are flocking to get their hands on a lottery ticket. It’s a frenzy to get the prize of a lifetime, a billion dollar jackpot. Dozens packed the B-Quick gas station on Perkins Road for a...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
theadvocate.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit
We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
LSU museum hosts family-friendly Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Rural Life Museum held a family-friendly Halloween event that was open to the public. “Haints, Haunts, and Halloween” took place between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Organizers said the event provided storytelling, cake walks, games, trick-or-treating, and more...
theadvocate.com
Downtown Ponchatoula to host final Live After 5 of 2022
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its final Live After 5 concert of 2022. The Ghost Riders Band will play at the free, family-friendly event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on W. Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
theadvocate.com
Zachary real estate agent shares TV experience with Rotary
At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream." "The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
theadvocate.com
Community invited to Saturday rally downtown to aid injured Lafayette police officer
The Police Association of Lafayette #905 and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are asking the public to come out for a day of fun and fundraising at Saturday’s “Rally for Rozas.”. The fundraising event will include live music, food truck vendors and a gumbo cook-off at Parc International from 10...
Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
theadvocate.com
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available. Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or...
