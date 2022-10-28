ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.

The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU museum hosts family-friendly Halloween

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Rural Life Museum held a family-friendly Halloween event that was open to the public. “Haints, Haunts, and Halloween” took place between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Organizers said the event provided storytelling, cake walks, games, trick-or-treating, and more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Downtown Ponchatoula to host final Live After 5 of 2022

The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its final Live After 5 concert of 2022. The Ghost Riders Band will play at the free, family-friendly event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on W. Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary real estate agent shares TV experience with Rotary

At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream." "The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Harvest Festival and Art Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12 on Charter Street, Jackson. Food, art, music and face painting will be available. Booth fee is $25. Contact Ginger at (225) 933-4911 or...
JACKSON, LA

