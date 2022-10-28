Read full article on original website
3 Early Avalanche Trade Targets in 2022-23
The 2022-23 NHL season is in full swing and the Colorado Avalanche are nine games into their Stanley Cup defence, sporting a mediocre record of 4-4-1 through the month of October. More concerning than that is the play of the three candidates propped up to replace the impact and production of the outgoing Nazem Kadri, who inked a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames during this past offseason. The 31-year-old center is off to a flying start by tallying nine points in seven games, which is in direct contrast to the numbers put up by the trio of Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, and Evan Rodrigues.
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
Devils’ Bratt Putting Up Hart-Caliber Numbers in Impressive Start
In the 2000-01 season, Patrik Elias set a New Jersey Devils team record with 96 points in a season. Over the course of their history, the team has never had a 100-point scorer, as they were most known for their “trap” style of defense. Many have come close to topping the 100-point plateau, most recently Taylor Hall in his Hart-trophy winning 2017-18 season. So far, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in nine games, and if he keeps up this pace, he will etch his name into Devils history and earn his way into the Hart Trophy conversation in the process.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Blackhawks, Red Wings
Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking at changes following another tough loss, this time to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime? The pressure is mounting, even if there’s still time to turn things around. Meanwhile, are the Vancouver Canucks about to get an important member of their roster back?. The...
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
Blackhawks Roundtable: What’s Behind Team’s Hot Start?
The Chicago Blackhawks were expected to be bad this year and at the bottom of the standings, but they are not playing like it to start the season. They currently have a 4-3-2 record, which is third-best in the Central Division. Of course, their fate could change quickly as there is a lot of season left, but something that can’t be overlooked is how the positive aspects of their game have remained consistent. For this edition of “Blackhawks Roundtable,” our Blackhawks’ team comprised of myself, Gail Kauchak, Shaun Filippelli, and Connor Smith got together to debate why certain parts of the team’s game have been successful so far.
10 Significant Stats From the Oilers’ October
The Edmonton Oilers had a slow start to the season, but started to gain momentum after their big win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 24. Thereafter, they had a successful road trip, winning three in a row to close off October with a 6-3 record. With that in mind, let’s recap ten significant Oilers stats from the month of October.
Red Wings: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Adam Erne
Before the start of the 2022-23 season, I noted that Adam Erne was one of the Detroit Red Wings’ biggest bounce-back candidates. So far, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he already has two goals and five points in eight games. Keep in mind, Erne had just 19 points to go along with a minus-22 rating last season, so this kind of start is very encouraging to see. However, could his rise in play lead to him being moved by this season’s trade deadline? I’d certainly say there’s a chance.
3 Keys For a Successful Predators Road Trip
The Nashville Predators may be happy to see the calendar turn to November, as the early part of the season has not seen much success. After the two wins against the San Jose Sharks in the Global Series, the Predators have gone 1-4-1 and have looked really bad in those contests. Now, they leave Smashville for a tough five-game road trip looking for answers on how they can turn their fortunes around.
4 Takeaways From Devils Dominate 7-1 Victory over Blue Jackets
The New Jersey Devils have officially found their rhythm. On Sunday afternoon they earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The club is currently the top team in the Metropolitan Division and ranked third in the league behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
3 Flames Trade Targets From the Canucks
The Calgary Flames are off to a strong start, but they still have lineup concerns, especially on the wing. The new first line hasn’t gotten going this season, and despite it being early in the season, there is some concern. The right-wing appears to be the area where the Flames will look to add to at one point in the season.
10 NHL Teams off to Unexpected Starts in October
October has concluded, and with the calendar flipping to November, some NHL teams are better or worse off than we thought they’d be to start the 2022-23 season. Are these strong starts legit, or will teams return to Earth in November? Likewise, will a club struggling out of the gate find its groove during the new month? Let’s look at some of the many surprise teams to start the new season.
Wild Injuries Add Up as Boldy Leads Way in Win Over Blackhawks
The Minnesota Wild finished up their first road trip and back-to-back of the season against the unpredictable Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 30. Things started off quickly with a goal by the Blackhawks just over six and a half minutes into the game, but the Wild responded around 20 seconds later to tie it at one. That goal gave the Wild the advantage and they scored again a few minutes later to take the lead.
Is There a Controversy Brewing in Goal for Edmonton Oilers?
One would think that four consecutive wins and three in a row on the road would have fans in Edmonton happy. Yet, for some reason, a developing storyline surrounding the Oilers is in the net where there’s a bit of a storm brewing when it comes to who the starter might be.
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Minten, Voit and Král’s NHL Debut
Well, it’s safe to say the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t off to the hottest start to the season. Giveaways in the neutral zone, poor defensive coverage and a lacklustre performance up front has them off to a rocky start and has plagued them early on, but the same can’t be said about a number of the team’s prospects.
4 Steps to Getting the Maple Leafs Back on Track
It’s deja-vu all over again for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they’re off to another poor start. Last season, they were 4-4-1 in the first month and their record in 2022-23 is very similar as they’re now 4-4-2 after another disastrous loss to the Anaheim Ducks. That’s not the kind of record you want as the team has clearly lost it’s way.
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-1 Win Over Penguins – 10/29/22
The Seattle Kraken shook off their loss to the Vancouver Canucks, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 in an entertaining matchup. The Penguins, losers of three straight coming in, drop a fourth consecutive contest and fall to 4-4-1. The Kraken have climbed back up to .500, improving to a 4-4-2 record.
