Complex
Grailed Launches New Campaign Commemorating Expansion Into Womenswear
Grailed, fresh off word of its Goat Group acquisition, has expanded its platform to include a designated womenswear section. In a statement, Grailed CEO Arun Gupta noted how this expansion furthers what has always been at the core of the resale marketplace provider’s mission. “Grailed has always been about...
Complex
From the West Kids to Kylie Jenner: Here Are the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022
Halloween weekend has officially begun—and the celebrities are bringing their A-game. Though the holiday is still a few days away, a slew of stars have already taken to social media to show off their 2022 costumes. This year’s batch has, of course, delivered a mix of scary, funny, and clever getups; however, it seems many celebrities have decided to dress up as real life people. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children paid homage to legendary artists Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E; Lizzo dressed up as Chrisean Rock; while Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, went as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, respectively.
Complex
How Canada Goose’s Archive Room Preserves the Past, Celebrates OVO, Inspires its Future
Not too many people have laid eyes on the Canada Goose Archive Room in Toronto. Over 65 years of Canada Goose history lives in the space, and it tells the story of how one of the country’s most well-known clothing brands came to be. It also houses every collaboration...
Complex
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Whether you are in search of a new pair to add to your weekly rotation or something a bit more eye-catching that you only lace up every once in a while, this week’s release calendar has some solid pairs sneakers worth your consideration. Highlights this week include the latest...
Complex
Why OneVeracity, a Sneaker YouTube Pioneer, Left It All Behind
A teenager with strawberry blond hair past his ears and a black and pink Louis Vuitton T-shirt designed by Stephen Sprouse stands in front of a shoe cubby in a walk-in closet in suburban Connecticut, looks into the camera, and says in a raspier-than-expected voice, “What’s up YouTube, it’s OneVeracity.”
Complex
Taylor Swift on Becoming First Artist to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, Announces Tour (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/1, 8:45 a.m. ET: After much speculation, Taylor Swift has formally announced her return to touring following the record-setting rollout of her tenth studio album Midnights. In updates shared to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, Swift told fans she was “enchanted” to announce her upcoming Eras Tour. The first...
Complex
Jeezy Reflects on Past Issues With Quality Control Co-Founder Coach K
Jeezy has opened up about his past issues with Quality Control co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee, who also used to be his manager. On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Jeezy spoke about his falling out with Coach K when they parted ways in 2007. “Communication is key,” he said when asked about the situation at the 58-minute mark of the interview, as seen above. “When money is at play and there’s not the right type of communication, the lines seem to get blurred. And this is another thing I wanna say, and this is for if anyone that’s coming up in the game; there’s no handbook or no template of how to do this shit.”
Complex
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Pages to Help Him Reclaim His Billionaire Status
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. According to AllHipHop, several campaigns were launched with one in particular summing up their collective goal: “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” This specific fundraiser was removed by GoFundMe after earning just five dollars, but a few others have not yet been taken down. Forbes reported last week that Ye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth plummeted to about $500 million in wake of Adidas cutting ties with him.
Complex
Toronto Trio Notfortheo Release New Single “Interlock”
Toronto trio Notfortheo released their latest single “interlock” today, a song blurring the lines between rap, indie rock, and chillwave. Alternating between softly rapped verses and a ghostly chorus, Notfortheo touch on subjects like doomscrolling, unwanted memories, and the feeling of being overwhelmed in the digital age. “Interlocked...
