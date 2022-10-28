Jeezy has opened up about his past issues with Quality Control co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee, who also used to be his manager. On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Jeezy spoke about his falling out with Coach K when they parted ways in 2007. “Communication is key,” he said when asked about the situation at the 58-minute mark of the interview, as seen above. “When money is at play and there’s not the right type of communication, the lines seem to get blurred. And this is another thing I wanna say, and this is for if anyone that’s coming up in the game; there’s no handbook or no template of how to do this shit.”

