Norfolk, VA

News 3's Erin Miller hosts New Executive Welcome breakfast in Norfolk

By Erin Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fani_0iqT6bm200

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads has so many strong and courageous leaders, but often times they don't get the recognition they deserve. Friday morning was all about them. The Hampton Roads Chamber hosted its annual New Executive Welcome breakfast at The Main in Norfolk.

News 3's Erin Miller was also in attendance as the event's emcee.

The program was to welcome new business, non-profit, and elected leaders in Hampton Roads.

Erin said it was inspiring to meet the stakeholders who have an impact on our local cities.

