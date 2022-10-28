'I wanted to compete': Rutgers pushed to add sports teams for students with disabilities

When a rare disease put Eric Katz in a wheelchair, he found that the school of his dreams had little to offer student-athletes with disabilities .

Rutgers was synonymous with college for Katz, a high school track star who grew up in the '90s near the university's New Brunswick campus. He yearned to compete in Scarlet Knight crimson-and-black.

But for Katz, like so many other athletes with disabilities, there was a catch. Rutgers had no high-level intercollegiate teams for students like him. To find one, he had to leave the state, his friends and his family far behind and head to the University of Arizona. The school gave him a scholarship to play wheelchair basketball in 2001.

“I grew up in East Brunswick, right next door,” Katz, now 39 and back in New Jersey, said in an interview. “My whole life, it was all I knew. When I thought of college, I thought of Rutgers."

City University of New York is one of just 15 schools nationwide offering competitive adaptive sports like the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Courtesy of Matthew Torres

Advocates for "adaptive sports" tuned to the needs of disabled athletes — pursuits such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball — say top-tier college competition provides social and economic benefits that compound over a lifetime. But across the nation, it's exceedingly rare for institutions to offer programs at a level comparable to what non-disabled students get.

Rutgers and its peers pour millions of dollars into football, basketball and other traditional programs. But even in the most established adaptive sport, wheelchair hoops, only 11 universities nationwide run intercollegiate teams, according to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Rutgers isn't one of them.

The City University of New York is, with men's and women's wheelchair squads that play 25 to 30 matches a season, said Ryan Martin, an NWBA board member and CUNY's director of inclusive and adaptive sports. The teams offer a level of competition and training not available through intramurals and college rec programs, said Martin, a double amputee who uses a wheelchair.

Such opportunities are rare even though 19% of college students report having a disability, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, which says the number is likely underreported.

While advocates are lobbying for change, it didn't come quickly enough for Katz. In 1998, he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder that left him paralyzed below the waist by age 15.

The experience inspires him to help others in his situation: Katz, who lives in West New York, now works for a company that designs prosthetics.

An insulting reply?

After Katz moved away for college, his father reached out to former state Sen. John O. Bennett, R-Burlington, for help. He approached Rutgers on the family’s behalf in 2002, but the reply that came in the form of a letter from then-athletics director Robert Mulcahy III only made Eric Katz even madder.

“I understand Mr. Katz's concerns, and while it is not possible at this time for Rutgers to sponsor organized competition in wheelchair sports, I can assure him that our recreational facilities accommodate individuals in wheelchairs,” it read.

“For example, the pool at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center is fully accessible to individuals in wheelchairs, as is the fitness equipment at both the Sonny Werblin Center and the Easton Avenue recreational facility. Therefore, students in wheelchairs have a wide variety of options for recreational exercise at Rutgers.”

A pool and a gym — the reply was insulting, said Katz.

“I was playing competitive sports,” he said. “I didn’t want to go swimming. I wanted to compete.”

Rutgers conducted an adaptive sports and recreation feasibility study in the fall of 2015 after lobbying by the Katz family and state lawmakers, according to university communications director Kevin Lorincz. Students were also surveyed from 2015 to 2017.

The CUNY wheelchair basketball team practices at Queens College on Thursday October 20, 2022. (From left) Destini Mitchell-Murray and Malkeet Singh-Gill practice drills. Anne-Marie Caruso / NorthJersey.com

Responses showed that "students wanted more accessible programs in adaptive recreation, personal fitness and swimming, which is what Rutgers focused on," Lorincz said. But they "did not produce a participation population large enough to implement a competitive, team-based adaptive sports program among our students."

Instead, the school offered adaptive aquatics, scuba, personal fitness, weightlifting, rock climbing and kayaking and wheelchair-accessible hiking to students through its recreation department. It also hosts an annual Adaptive Sports, Health, and Wellness Day, which serves as an expo where students can find more information, Lorincz said.

'Intense' on the court

The CUNY wheelchair basketball team practices at Queens College on Thursday October 20, 2022. Errol Samuels, a player on the team, poses for a photo. Anne-Marie Caruso / NorthJersey.com

But those offerings can't match the pride and life lessons available from top competition , said Errol Samuels, 31, who's in his second season with the CUNY men’s wheelchair basketball team. The Jamaica, Queens, resident, a lifelong basketball player, switched to the wheelchair version of the sport after being paralyzed in an accident at age 20.

He was surprised to find wheelchair basketball harder than the game to which he was accustomed. The first few times he tried it were “tiring, very tiring.”

“I wasn’t used to pushing at that intense level,” he said. “You have to be in great shape. That was something I had to do immediately — get into better shape, and work out a lot more.”

Not only was Samuels racing up and down the court, he was shooting from a seated position at baskets set to the same 10-foot heights he faced when he could stand and jump on the court.

Just like Katz, Samuels didn’t want to have to leave his hometown to play.

“The nearest school, besides this one, is in Edinboro, Pennsylvania,” said the Queens College student. “If I went further away, I would lose my apartment and my job. This is right near home. I can have family members come."

The 11 U.S. schools offering men's or women's intercollegiate wheelchair basketball programs include CUNY, Edinboro in northwestern Pennsylvania, and two of Rutgers' Big Ten athletic conference rivals, the universities of Wisconsin and Illinois. State universities in Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri also field teams, along with Auburn University and Eastern Washington University.

Adults with disabilities who are physically active are more likely to be employed, advance in their careers, enjoy improved physical and mental health and have a higher quality of life, according to a 2009 report by market researcher Harris Interactive that was commissioned by disability advocates.

How to start adaptive sports

Glenn Merry is the executive director of Move United, a nonprofit dedicated to making adaptive sports more widely available. The group is focusing on younger players, he said.

“In other sports, there are youth models,” he said. “We need to push for that so that people are demanding sports as they go to college. There also needs to be more in high schools. Right now, it is mostly just adaptive sports clubs.”

The two most oft-cited reasons for not providing high-level competition for people with disabilities are worries over injury and not knowing how to set up the sports, Merry said.

Eric Katz (seated behind the sign) at Camelback Ski Resort in Pennsylvania doesn't let disability get in the way of hitting the slopes. Courtesy of Eric Katz

Move United created a free playbook to help with these questions. It distributes the guides through Scouting groups and Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We are just now introducing it to school districts, like how you would get a pilot program to work,” Merry said. “Our inclusive playbook is a curriculum that gym teachers can use."

Youth groups, he said, should teach sports to everybody. That will create demand among the kids who have been isolated and excluded previously.

“It will engage them and their families, and make them advocates as they age through the system,” Merry said.

