Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Week 10 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 9 Scores and Highlights

Week 8 Scores and Highlights

Week 7 Scores and Highlights

Week 6 Scores and Highlights

Week 5 Scores and Highlights

Week 4 Scores and Highlights

Week 3 Scores and Highlights

Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Week 1 Scores and Highlights