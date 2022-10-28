ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Week 10 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

GLEN ALLEN
DEEP RUN 		43
7
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN 		20
7
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
ATLEE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 		7
67
(2)VARINA
PATRICK HENRY 		27
21
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
(4)DINWIDDIE
MEADOWBROOK 		50
12
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
POWHATAN 		23
6
(9)HANOVER
HENRICO 		48
27
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
HOPEWELL
MATOACA 		27
17
GEORGE WYTHE
COSBY 		6
45
J.R. TUCKER
MILLS GODWIN 		0
35
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
ARMSTRONG
MECHANICSVILLE 		28
34
MONACAN
CLOVER HILL 		35
14
ORANGE
GOOCHLAND 		33
15
HUGUENOT
(5)MANCHESTER 		0
56
THOMAS JEFFERSON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 		13
28
PETERSBURG
PRINCE GEORGE 		40
14
JOHN MARSHALL
MECKLENBURG 		0
42
JAMESTOWN
NEW KENT 		7
62
WEST POINT
KING WILLIAM 		0
48
ESSEX
WESTMORELAND 		53
8
LANCASTER
COLONIAL BEACH 		8
54
NORTHUMBERLAND
RAPPAHANOCK 		21
18
KING & QUEEN
MIDDLESEX 		41
0
(3)THOMAS DALE
(10)L.C. BIRD 		32
21
NORFOLK ACADEMY
COLLEGIATE 		27
19
ST. MICHAEL’S
BENEDICTINE 		15
20
(6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
WOODBERRY FOREST 		55
28

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

Week 9 Scores and Highlights
Week 8 Scores and Highlights
Week 7 Scores and Highlights
Week 6 Scores and Highlights
Week 5 Scores and Highlights
Week 4 Scores and Highlights
Week 3 Scores and Highlights
Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Week 1 Scores and Highlights

WTVR
Final Score Friday

NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
wina.com

Virginia Lottery expects huge Powerball sales Wednesday for $1.2-billion jackpot

RICHMOND (WINA) – The Virginia Lottery expects big ticket sales all day Wednesday for a huge Powerball jackpot drawing that night. The Virginia Lottery’s John Hagerty says the jackpot is an estimated $1.2-billion over 30 years… or a one-time cash option of some $596-million before taxes. They expect to sell some $6.3-million in Powerball tickets Wednesday alone, with a rate of nearly 6400 a minute at peak times.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Showers arrive Halloween Eve and stick around into Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday starts off pleasant with a few clouds for our part of Virginia. Lows are in the 40s and winds are calm. Low pressure coming our way from the southwest means more clouds in the afternoon and showers in the evening. Skies are mostly cloudy after...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 8 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues on our eighth week of the season. Grafton vs. Smithfield, Warhill vs. York, Warwick vs. Menchville and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
lchsnews.com

What’s the Deal with Virginia’s Election Schedule?

It’s that time of year again: election season, the time to register to vote and cast your ballot. As a lifelong resident of Virginia, I’ve been surprised by how many of my peers have mentioned something like, “I thought the election was last year.”. This is surprising...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy

On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia

Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
EMPORIA, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Clouds return today

The brightest part of our Friday will be the morning hours as clouds increase and thicken throughout the day. Today will be cooler with a high only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

