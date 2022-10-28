Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Week 10 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
| GLEN ALLEN
DEEP RUN
| 43
7
| ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
(8)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
| 20
7
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| ATLEE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
| 7
67
| (2)VARINA
PATRICK HENRY
| 27
21
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| (4)DINWIDDIE
MEADOWBROOK
| 50
12
| (7)MIDLOTHIAN
POWHATAN
| 23
6
| (9)HANOVER
HENRICO
| 48
27
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| HOPEWELL
MATOACA
| 27
17
| GEORGE WYTHE
COSBY
| 6
45
| J.R. TUCKER
MILLS GODWIN
| 0
35
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| ARMSTRONG
MECHANICSVILLE
| 28
34
| MONACAN
CLOVER HILL
| 35
14
| ORANGE
GOOCHLAND
| 33
15
| HUGUENOT
(5)MANCHESTER
| 0
56
| THOMAS JEFFERSON
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
| 13
28
| PETERSBURG
PRINCE GEORGE
| 40
14
| JOHN MARSHALL
MECKLENBURG
| 0
42
| JAMESTOWN
NEW KENT
| 7
62
| WEST POINT
KING WILLIAM
| 0
48
| ESSEX
WESTMORELAND
| 53
8
| LANCASTER
COLONIAL BEACH
| 8
54
| NORTHUMBERLAND
RAPPAHANOCK
| 21
18
| KING & QUEEN
MIDDLESEX
| 41
0
| (3)THOMAS DALE
(10)L.C. BIRD
| 32
21
| NORFOLK ACADEMY
COLLEGIATE
| 27
19
| ST. MICHAEL’S
BENEDICTINE
| 15
20
| (6)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
WOODBERRY FOREST
| 55
28
