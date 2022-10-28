Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Shokichi Iwata plans to take Jonathan Gonzalez’s belt, add more in his next fight
Rising Japanese boxer-puncher Shokichi Iwata will attempt to unseat WBO junior flyweight titlist Jonathan Gonzalez on the undercard of the Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji unification matchup at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday. Iwata, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 108 pounds, enters his first world...
The Ring Magazine
Junto Nakatani outpoints Francisco Rodriguez Jr. over 10 tough rounds
Junto Nakatani, The Ring’s No. 1-rated flyweight going into his junior bantamweight debut against Francisco Rodriguez Jr., won a hard-fought unanimous decision on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan. Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs), who made two defenses of the WBO flyweight title during a near-two-year reign, won by scores of 99-90,...
Comments / 0