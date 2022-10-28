Rising Japanese boxer-puncher Shokichi Iwata will attempt to unseat WBO junior flyweight titlist Jonathan Gonzalez on the undercard of the Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji unification matchup at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday. Iwata, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 108 pounds, enters his first world...

2 DAYS AGO