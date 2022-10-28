Richmond man jailed with robbery, battery counts from March 2021 incident

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was jailed Thursday one day after being charged with robbery and battery counts related to March 2021 incidents in westside apartments.

Dalton Dewayne Mills, 24, of the 700 block of Richmond Avenue is formally charged with Level 2 felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 3 felony aggravated battery and Level 5 felony robbery. Judge Charles Todd Jr. on Wednesday found probable cause for the charges.

Mills remained Friday in Wayne County's jail with a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

The charges come after another man, Maurice Harper, was sentenced Sept. 12 to 10 years of incarceration and two years of probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 felony aggravated battery related to the same incidents. Harper, who is now at the Indiana Department of Correction's Reception Diagnostic Center, according to DOC records, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that dismissed three other felony charges.

Mills is accused of taking $250 from Jacob Layne's pants pocket and tasing Layne when Layne visited Harper's apartment March 24, 2021, at 2001 W. Main St., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Early March 25, 2021, Mills is accused of going with Harper and another man to visit Layne's apartment, the affidavit said. Mills pulled a gun on and again tased Layne as Layne tried to assist a man Harper was attacking. Harper then punched, choked and stabbed Layne.

Mills' aggravated battery charge is for aiding, inducing or causing Harper's stabbing of Layne, who was found by Richmond Police Department officers with cuts on both sides of his neck, a severely damaged ear and other stab wounds.

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a 17½-year advisory sentence and a range of 10 to 30 years, while a Level 3 felony conviction has a nine-year advisory sentence and a range of three to 16 years.

Mills has two previous felony convictions for possession of cocaine, plus one for auto theft.