Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Hector Valdez Jr. beats Max Ornelas by split decision to remain undefeated
SAN DIEGO — In a clash of unbeaten junior featherweight prospects, Hector Valdez Jr. defeated Max Ornelas by split decision Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena on the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda undercard. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Ornelas, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93...
The Ring Magazine
Shokichi Iwata plans to take Jonathan Gonzalez’s belt, add more in his next fight
Rising Japanese boxer-puncher Shokichi Iwata will attempt to unseat WBO junior flyweight titlist Jonathan Gonzalez on the undercard of the Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji unification matchup at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday. Iwata, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 108 pounds, enters his first world...
The Ring Magazine
Junto Nakatani aims to leave 115-pound calling card with KO of Francisco Rodriguez
Former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani will step up to junior bantamweight next Tuesday against Francisco Rodriguez Jr. in a scheduled 10-round contest. It will take place on the undercard of Hiroto Kyoguchi-Kenshiro Teraji at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Nakatani, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring...
The Ring Magazine
U.S. Olympians Richard Torrez Jr., Duke Ragan earn wins on Lomachenko-Ortiz card
Richard Torrez Jr. stands over Ahmed Hefny during their heavyweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2022. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) 29. Oct. A number of 2020 U.S. Olympians had their chance to shine Saturday night in New York...
The Ring Magazine
Alexis Rocha wins wide but competitive decision over tough Jesus Perez
SAN DIEGO — Fringe welterweight contender Alexis Rocha had to dig deep against Jesus Perez Saturday night on the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda undercard, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision before a boisterous crowd at the Pechanga Arena. Scores were 100-89, 100-90 and 99-91 for Rocha (21-1, 13 knockouts) in a...
Southern Tide Signs Golfer Kevin Roy as Ambassador
Southern Tide has signed its first professional golf ambassador: PGA Tour rookie Kevin Roy. Under the terms of the deal, Roy will be the company’s on- and off-course apparel partner and will wear Southern Tide’s signature Skipjack logo on all of his polos and pullovers while playing.More from WWDSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise PavilionInside the L.A. Dance Project 10th Anniversary GalaSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time The rookie received his PGA Tour card in August after less than three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted four top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the Wichita Open. This will...
The Ring Magazine
Ireland next for Katie Taylor after wide win over Karen Carabajal
Katie Taylor returned to the ring eight months after taking women’s boxing to new levels in Madison Square Garden, New York, when she scored a historic hard-fought win over Amanda Serrano. At a raucous Wembley Arena, Taylor defeated Argentine underdog Karen Carabajal by scores of 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92...
Comments / 0