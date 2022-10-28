Read full article on original website
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
Man shot and killed in Madras
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: Witness's account of Halloween murder in Madras
Trick or treaters scatter for safety as gunfire rings out in the streets in Strawberry Heights neighborhood A 24-year-old man is dead following a Halloween night shooting at the corner of Leisek Way and Maliah Avenue in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras. The name of the man who was killed was not released. As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, police had not yet apprehended a suspect, which witnesses say drove off in a large white SUV. Strawberry Heights is a busy neighborhood with lots of children and on Halloween night many were out walking, and when the...
kbnd.com
Photo Released In Fatal Hit & Run Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, believed to be responsible for a deadly hit and run at the 14th and Newport roundabout. The image was captured on a nearby surveillance camera. The vehicle is a dark-colored, larger SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, Lincoln Navigator...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
KATU.com
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20
Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Redmond police find shell casings in Dry Canyon, unsure if tied to numerous reports of shots fired in area
On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies make 5 arrests for domestic violence during nationwide sweep
mycentraloregon.com
Debris Burning Open, Where Permitted
With the recent fall weather and precipitation received in areas, local fire departments, the US Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and Oregon Department of Forestry have agreed that many areas are now safe to enter into the burn season. The Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association is announcing that November 1, 2022, will be the official start to when all local fire districts in Central Oregon are open. Some local departments have already opened debris burning based on the conditions in their area.
KTVZ
Bend Witches Paddle arrives on Halloween at Riverbend Park
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
