Related
Boo! Halloween In Cheyenne Is Going To Be Action Packed
Get ready for all the spooky fun and send off spooky season the best way you can. There are so many events happening this weekend that you'll have to take off Monday and Tuesday from work to recover. And probably sit in your Friday The 13th special pajamas. Let's take a look at the spooky and not so spooky events happening this weekend.
Wow! Take A Step Back To The 1800s With This Ranch South Of Laramie
I'm a sucker for a historic home. I've owned two homes in my life, and both are older homes. I have a type. My current home was built in the 1940s, yes, 80 years old. It's wild that a home in the 1940s would be considered historic, I mean, our state was only a state for 50 years at that point, so I get it.
Cheyenne, Laramie Likely To See Snow This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is saying that changes in southeast Wyoming weather are on the way, with Cheyenne and Laramie both likely to see snow later in the week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Changes are coming in the weather for southeast Wyoming...
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!
Now open sign standing near the new Tres Amigos on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. Two new businesses along the Dell Range Blvd corridor have opened - A Mexican restaurant and the new mental health urgent care!
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Louisa Swain building is dedicated in the Equality State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Officials came together on Thursday to celebrate a building opening and the reason we are called the “Equality State.”. State and municipal officials recognized the Louisa Swain federal building with a ceremony. Today, they dedicated the Louisa Swain federal building and celebrated not...
Cheyenne, October 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
What’s Brewing in Cheyenne’s Halloween Forecast?
While Cheyenne is no stranger to scary Halloween weather, Mother Nature shouldn't be playing any tricks on us this year. "We're expecting temperatures to be slightly warmer than average with dry conditions," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said Thursday in a Facebook post. "Breezy conditions across the area look...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
HUGE ACM Country Star Coming to Laramie in 2023
Have you heard? Lainey Wilson is coming to Laramie next year! Brought to you by Stella Rosa Wines Future Is Female, Lainey Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tour will be coming to Laramie. And.. she won't be coming alone! This Bell Bottom beauty will be bringing a barn burner...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Federal Building In Cheyenne Named After First Woman To Vote In Wyoming And In America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s possible Louisa Swain didn’t grasp the significance that she was not only the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote in 1870, but also the first woman in America with the same full political rights as men.
Rants & Raves: Hawaii Edition
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- You laughed and you cried, but mainly, you griped about the less-than-idea streaming of Wyoming's 27-20 victory over Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. For the first time in the Craig Bohl era, the Cowboys rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive game. Redshirt freshman running back DQ James did most of that damage, carving up the Rainbow Warriors' defense for 179 yards on the ground on just 14 carries.
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie
Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. ‘Bows
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Last week, we passed out some game balls to a very deserving group of blockers. Well, they all deserve another one. Wyoming rushed for a season-high 365 yards in Saturday night's 27-20 victory over Hawaii. The Cowboys moved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Mountain West play, staying just one game behind Boise State in the loss column in the Mountain Division.
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see sunny skies, warm temperatures at week’s start, snow on Thursday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect to see sunny skies today through Wednesday, though the weather is predicted to become wintry after that. Today’s high temperature is 56 degrees, while the low is 30. Light winds of 5–10 mph are also expected. This weather will hold...
Comments / 0